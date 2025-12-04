Cisco Systems Inc.: Introducing Our FY25 Cisco Foundation Impact Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / By Brian Tippens, Charu Adesnik

For nearly 30 years, the Cisco Foundation has turned ideas into opportunity - helping people and communities around the world thrive.

This commitment has propelled us forward since 1997, when we first set out to support basic human needs across the California Bay Area. Since then, we've partnered with nonprofit and for-profit organizations around the globe - from established leaders to emerging innovators - to tackle complex problems through bold, technology-driven solutions.

Our strategy has enabled us to positively impact one billion lives, deliver millions in catalytic funding, and reach organizations in nearly every region of the world. Today, we're proud to report our latest impact and progress in our FY25 Cisco Foundation Impact Report.

The last year was marked by both immense change and opportunity as organizations adapted in the age of AI. We witnessed firsthand what happens when technology and human ingenuity come together through our partners, from organizations helping people rebuild their lives after incarceration to social?enterprises?expanding access to education, financing,?vital services,?and?climate solutions.?

While we at the Cisco Foundation provide?support,?it's?our partners' creativity, resilience, and commitment that bring transformation to life.?

A few of the many highlights you'll see in this year's report include:

Positively?impacted?more?than ?154 million?lives ?in every region of the world??

Supported 103 organizations across more than 100 countries?

Catalyzed more than?US$42 million?in?additional?funding for our nonprofit partners from?the public?and private sector, more than doubling our collective impact

Beyond these numbers, what inspires us most is our partners' stories. This year, you'll meet a few organizations who have led the way in impact and innovation, including:

Trek Medics, an organization making emergency care more accessible through its innovative, mobile-first platform, Beacon. Through the Cisco Foundation, Beacon?facilitated?more than 42,000 emergency responses worldwide?and onboarded hundreds of new responders across 18 new response agencies.???

FINCA Ventures is working to eradicate global poverty by backing early-stage social enterprises. The Cisco Foundation provided funding to multiple FINCA Ventures investees across Ghana, Zambia, and Kenya, helping to accelerate their ability to scale and deepen impact in the region.

Raspberry Pi Foundation is inspiring the next generation of technology creators by making computing education accessible and engaging for all.?With support from the Cisco Foundation, Raspberry Pi has been able to expand their impact, from classrooms in rural India to refugee camps in Africa.

Digital Green is?co-creating a world where farmers use technology and data to build prosperous communities. Cisco Foundation grants helped to develop and scale FarmerChat, an AI assistant that has supported more than 460,000 farmers since 2023.

Our partners, like those highlighted above, are reimagining what's possible in a time of tighter resources and surging community demands. They are using AI to lower costs and digitize resources to improve efficiency and, in turn, deliver deeper impact. They're also forging new funding and partnerships that make solutions more sustainable, while collaborating with one another - and with us - to drive?systemic?change for the communities they serve.

These?actions?are not only creating impact at the community level;?they're?also?strengthening the organizations themselves, helping them?attract?additional?funding, scale?their solutions, and make progress toward long-term financial viability.?To better support them,?we've?deepened our technical advisory services, provided increased flexibility, and prioritized opportunities for connection.?

As we look?ahead?to?fiscal?2026,?we're?eager to see the next wave of impact from our AI and digital innovation investments. We'll continue supporting?both well-established organizations and?"hidden gems," or?early-stage innovators who are redefining?what's?possible.

Our vision for the future is one of shared progress, with?communities thriving in the digital age, social enterprises scaling proven models of change, and partners uniting across sectors to create impact.

The road ahead is complex, but with collaboration, creativity, and?Purpose, we will continue to build a world where technology connects and empowers everyone to?thrive.?Learn more in our FY25 Cisco Foundation Impact Report.

