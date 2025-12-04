Netley Capital ("Netley"), a private investment firm specialising in private equity tertiary transactions, has announced that Robert Perry is joining as Co-Founder and Partner.

Perry was previously a Senior Principal at Cinven, where he was responsible for investing Cinven's mid-market fund series with a focus on the financial services sector.

"I am delighted to join Netley to help launch the franchise," said Perry. "Netley's dedicated focus on private equity tertiary transactions is unique in the market and we have a very exciting growth trajectory ahead."

Netley Capital's Tertiaries franchise manages $315 million in committed, deployable capital. It is the private equity industry's leading pool of capital dedicated exclusively to buying secondaries stakes in secondaries funds (tertiaries).

Demand for tertiary liquidity solutions continues to accelerate, driven by rapid expansion within the secondary market. Netley focuses on acquiring interests in secondary funds with underlying investments in mid- and large-cap global private equity buyout funds. The firm estimates that tertiary transactions could represent up to 10% of secondaries volume in the future, just as secondaries volumes are around 10% of primary activity today.

With an active new investment pipeline, Netley continues to build momentum. "With the successful completion of our first transactions, we are seeing growing momentum from the market for our liquidity solutions," said Caspar Berendsen, Managing Partner at Netley. "We are in the advanced stages with a number of sellers and expect to finalise additional deals before the end of the year. We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the Netley family to help grow and develop our franchise further."

About Netley Capital

Netley Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquiring interests in secondary private equity funds, known as tertiary investing. Netley is the only manager of scale that is fully focused on tertiary transactions, with the expertise to provide liquidity solutions to counterparties on accelerated timetables.

