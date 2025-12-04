Ubicquia, Inc.: Ubicquia Launches the Next Generation in Intelligent Streetlighting

Driving Infrastructure Innovation with UbiCell Micro, UbiVu Platform Enhancements,

and UbiScout AI Video Accessory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubicquia today announced a major expansion of its intelligent streetlighting ecosystem, introducing a coordinated suite of next-generation solutions designed to help utilities and municipalities modernize streetlight networks with unmatched asset management, operational efficiencies, and AI-driven analytics. The new offering includes the debut of the UbiCell Micro universal streetlight controller, significant enhancements to the UbiVu management platform, and the introduction of UbiScout, an AI video accessory that brings adaptive lighting, traffic intelligence, and curb analytics to existing streetlight infrastructure. Together, these innovations are delivering the future of intelligent streetlighting, today.

"Ubicquia is leading the shift to intelligent infrastructure with solutions that are simple to deploy, simple to manage, and measurably improve operational and energy efficiency," said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. "UbiCell Micro, UbiVu enhancements, and UbiScout are the result of listening to our more than one thousand city and utility customers."

At the center of this launch is the UbiCell Micro, the smallest and most intelligent streetlight controller in the industry. Smaller than a standard photocell, it is designed to meet the most rigorous utility standards for metering, surge protection, power quality, tilt and vibration. It is a single SKU that autosenses 120V-480V streetlights and is compatible with all dimming protocols including 0-10V, DALI, and D4i. With dual-LUX sensors and high-powered assisted GPS, it enables seamless operations with both roadway and ornamental fixtures. The UbiCell Micro components meet the most stringent U.S. utility and DOD requirements. With a single modem and eSIM support, UbiCell Micro can be deployed globally across public and private cellular networks.

UbiVu, deployed across more than 1,000 cities and utilities, has rapidly become a comprehensive ERP platform for critical infrastructure, including streetlights, transformers, utility poles, and security and safety video. UbiVu's new release now supports native integration with third-party sensors, work-order management, inventory management, and a redesigned web interface for outage reporting. UbiVu enables cities and utilities to enhance asset management, streamline workflows, improve customer response times, and significantly reduce operational expenses and truck rolls.

As an industry first, Ubicquia launches UbiScout, a Zhaga Book 18 AI video accessory for UbiCell controllers delivering adaptive lighting, traffic analytics, and curb management capabilities. UbiScout provides insights into pedestrian and vehicle activity, curb and streetscape analytics, roadway conditions, and enables cities to optimize lighting levels. This plug-and-play integration allows cities to transform streetlights into multi-purpose sensors enhancing safety, mobility, and operational efficiency.

Ubicquia's AI-driven platforms make existing critical infrastructure intelligent to increase grid resiliency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance operational efficiencies for utilities, municipalities, and commercial enterprises. The company's analytics platform processes more than 3.5 billion data sets per day to deliver actionable insights across smart lighting, grid monitoring, and public safety. Ubicquia's products and solutions, which include sensors, software, and connectivity, are compatible with more than 450 million streetlights, 500 million transformers, and 1 billion utility poles worldwide. The company's platforms are deployed in more than 1,000 utilities and municipalities and are integrated on an OEM basis with leading manufacturers of transformers, streetlights, and public safety solutions. For more information, visit www.ubicquia.com .

