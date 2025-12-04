A Parent Media Co. Inc.: LOVB and Victory+ Announce Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement to Bring Pro Volleyball to More Fans Than Ever Before?

Matches to be available free to fans through a new, dedicated LOVB content hub on the Victory+ platform

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest brand in youth volleyball and the first-of-its-kind youth-to-pro volleyball league in the United States, today announced a multi-year media rights partnership with Victory+ , significantly expanding access to LOVB's match play and off-court content.

"This partnership marks a massive step forward for LOVB and for professional volleyball in the U.S. Together with Victory+, we're making the sport easier to watch, easier to love, and impossible to ignore," said Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer for LOVB. "The platform's national reach and best-in-class technology will help us elevate our athletes and give fans a centralized home for the entire LOVB experience."

As part of the agreement, Victory+ will carry more than 20 regular-season matches each year, along with select postseason matches, including two postseason events in the 2026 season.?

United in a shared mission to redefine the modern volleyball broadcast, LOVB and Victory+ will collaborate to create a viewing experience as dynamic as the game itself. By blending creator-driven content, experimental formats, and deep behind-the-scenes storytelling, the content hub will offer an immersive ecosystem that breaks down the barrier between athlete and audience.

"We are proud to partner with League One Volleyball to elevate these exceptional athletes and build something truly transformative in American sports," said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer, Victory+. "Adding LOVB to a portfolio that includes the NWSL and WNFC cements Victory+ as a destination for women's sports fandom and underscores our commitment to equity through unrestricted access."

All Victory+ LOVB matches will be available free to fans through a new, dedicated LOVB content hub on Victory+. The hub will feature:

Live and on-demand LOVB matches

Original storytelling and behind-the-scenes series

Dedicated sections for each LOVB pro team, showcasing players, culture, and local community ties

Expanded coverage of the LOVB ecosystem, from youth clubs to the professional stage

"By centralizing LOVB's content experience, fans will have seamless access to the personalities, stories, and moments that define the sport, which we believe will help catapult LOVB athletes into national spotlights and household-name status," said Braun.?

LOVB is redefining volleyball in the U.S. through its unprecedented youth-to-pro model, deeply connected community clubs, and the largest pipeline of elite volleyball talent in the country. With this multi-year partnership, LOVB continues to scale momentum, visibility, and commercial investment behind one of America's fastest-growing sports.

For more information about LOVB Pro as it heads into its second season, please visit: www.LOVB.com

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB's mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB launched the first serve of its pro league in January 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including American silver medalists and players from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB as it embarks on its second season, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha, Salt Lake, and soon to be Los Angeles, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram .

About Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

