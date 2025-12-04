BHG Financial and Engine by Gen Enhance Partnership to Connect Well-Qualified Borrowers with High Dollar, Long Term Affordable Loans

DAVIE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / BHG Financial , a leader in facilitating unsecured personal loans, announced the expansion of its longstanding relationship with Engine by Gen, formerly Engine by MoneyLion. Engine by Gen is the leading embedded financial marketplace platform, now part of Gen and its trusted consumer brands, including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, and more.

This expansion represents a significant milestone in BHG Financial's mission to give high-income professionals confidence, flexibility, and lasting financial momentum through personalized lending solutions. BHG Financial can now connect to a 30-million-member base through Engine by Gen's marketplace, creating new opportunities for brand alignment, innovation, and growth. This further enhances BHG Financial's position as a leading lending partner within Gen's digital ecosystem.

BHG Financial has collaborated with Engine for years to reach high-quality consumers and offer financing to high income earners seeking large dollar, long term loans with affordable monthly payments. With loan amounts up to $250K and terms up to 10 years, BHG Financial provides tailored options designed for well-qualified borrowers.

"We've seen the strength of Engine's marketplace and how it helps us reach engaged, qualified borrowers across Engine's network," Marshall LaCroix, Vice President of Lead Partnerships at BHG Financial, said. "We are thrilled to bring that same experience to Gen's member community, as a natural next step. This expansion reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering strong financial solutions."

BHG Financial is now operating on both sides of Engine's ecosystem, participating as a leading product provider within the marketplace while also integrating Engine-powered marketplaces directly into its owned environments as a distribution channel. This enhanced relationship deepens strategic alignment and enables BHG Financial to engage consumers with greater efficiency, transparency, and personalization.

"BHG Financial has been a dependable and innovative marketplace provider, and this expanded partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing secure and personalized financial access," Amanda Noodell, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Engine by Gen, said. "By operating on both sides of Engine's ecosystem, BHG Financial can expand credit access to its own users while also delivering financial options to Gen's members. We're excited to deepen this collaboration and drive meaningful impact together."

This strategic alignment reinforces the shared commitment of both organizations to deliver personalized financial solutions and empower millions of professionals with greater financial confidence.

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has facilitated more than $24 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, the BHG Financial approach to lending helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to more than 1,700 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com .

Gen is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, MoneyLion, and more. The Gen family of consumer brands is rooted in providing financial empowerment and cyber safety for the first digital generations. Today, Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection and financial wellness to nearly 500 million users in more than 150 countries.

Engine by Gen is the leading embedded financial marketplace connecting millions of consumers with trusted, personalized financial products via its network of 1300+ enterprise partners. As a part of Gen, the leader in digital safety and identity protection for millions of members, Engine uses advanced AI-backed data intelligence, APIs, and advanced matching technology to connect consumers with trusted and personalized financial solutions across any consumer touchpoint. Engine enables banks, fintechs, and financial providers to reach high-intent audiences at scale, while helping consumers make confident, personalized financial decisions based on their individual needs. Learn more at www.gendigital.com.

