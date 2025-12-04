Holland America Line - Holland America Line Sets New U.S. Black Friday Record

Holland America Line Sets New U.S. Bookings Mark with Record Black Friday Weekend Sales

Alaska cruises lead the bookings as guests look to experience the Great Land's majestic glaciers, wildlife sightings and authentic Alaska experiences

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line broke its Black Friday weekend sales record in the United States, with 19% more bookings than its previous high watermark, set in 2023 for the same period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

Bookings were especially strong among guests planning summer Alaska vacations in 2026, choosing cruise options as well as Alaska Cruisetours, which combine a voyage with an immersive overland journey to Denali National Park. Guests also booked cruises as close in as Caribbean for later this month and as far out as South American cruises in 2028.

"This holiday season, we are seeing guests prioritize the experience itself in booking travel, looking for leisurely vacations that build connections and create shared memories," said Beth Bodensteiner, president, Holland America Line. "Breaking Black Friday records again tells us people value the carefully crafted journeys we create and the award-winning 'best service' at sea we deliver."

The record Black Friday bookings came a day after Holland America Line cruised through the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade with a float showcasing its industry-leading Alaska experience. Holland America's Alaska cruises include a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations and more wildlife viewing than any other cruise line.

Holland America's Black Friday/Cyber Monday incentives run through December 4 with up to 30% off cruise fares and a $25 deposit.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years - longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.