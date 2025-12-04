The "Crypto ATM Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Crypto ATM Market is projected to soar from USD 191.130 million in 2025 to USD 1.20 billion in 2030, with a 44.54% CAGR.

The crypto ATM market is a dynamic segment of the fintech ecosystem, enabling users to exchange cryptocurrencies for cash or vice versa through specialized kiosks. These machines facilitate seamless transactions, bridging digital and fiat currencies. The market is driven by the rising global popularity of cryptocurrencies and increased installations in sectors like hospitality. However, uncertain government regulations due to cryptocurrency volatility pose significant challenges to market expansion.

This research examines current trends in demand, supply, and sales, alongside recent developments shaping the crypto ATM market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, detailing industry trends, policies, and regulations across geographical regions to equip stakeholders with insights into the regulatory framework and market dynamics.

Competitive intelligence identifies major industry players and their revenue contributions, derived from extensive secondary research, including industry association studies, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases, and journals. Market size for the overall sector and key segments was determined using bottom-up and top-down methodologies, validated with primary inputs from stakeholders in the global crypto ATM value chain.

Comprehensive market engineering integrated data from diverse sources and proprietary datasets, employing data triangulation for accurate market breakdown and forecasting. Insights are presented through analytical narratives, charts, and graphics for efficient comprehension. Key players profiled include Genesis Coin, Inc., General Bytes, Lamassu, Inc., Bitaccess, Coinsource, Covault, and Mainstreet Automaten GmbH, among others.

Growth Drivers

The surge in cryptocurrency adoption, with global crypto users reaching 600 million in 2024, fuels demand for accessible transaction points like crypto ATMs. Installations in the hospitality industry, particularly in North America and Europe, where 15,000 new ATMs were deployed in 2024, enhance market growth. Rising disposable incomes in Asia-Pacific, coupled with a 20% increase in crypto trading volume in 2024, drive demand in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia. Technological advancements, such as biometric authentication in ATMs introduced by General Bytes in 2024, improve security and user trust.

Restraints

Uncertain government regulations, such as restrictive policies in China and India's evolving crypto tax framework in 2024, limit ATM installations. High operational costs, including maintenance and compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, averaging USD 10,000 per ATM annually, deter expansion. Cryptocurrency volatility, with Bitcoin price swings of 30% in 2024, creates uncertainty for operators.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a 40% market share in 2024, driven by early technology adoption and 10,000 ATMs installed in the U.S. Europe follows with 30%, supported by crypto-friendly regulations in countries like Switzerland. Asia-Pacific grows at a 25% CAGR, fueled by rising disposable incomes and crypto adoption in India and Southeast Asia.

This report equips industry experts with critical insights into market trends, regulatory landscapes, and competitive dynamics. It highlights opportunities in hospitality and emerging markets while addressing regulatory and cost challenges. The rigorous methodology, blending primary and secondary data, ensures reliable projections, enabling stakeholders to navigate complexities and prioritize investments in this rapidly evolving fintech sector.

Key Highlights

Cryptocurrency Popularity: Rising global adoption of cryptocurrencies drives demand for crypto ATMs.

Rising global adoption of cryptocurrencies drives demand for crypto ATMs. Hospitality Sector Growth: Increased ATM installations in hotels and restaurants boost market expansion.

Increased ATM installations in hotels and restaurants boost market expansion. Regulatory Uncertainty: Volatile government policies on cryptocurrencies hinder ATM deployments.

Volatile government policies on cryptocurrencies hinder ATM deployments. Regional Leadership: North America and Europe dominate, while Asia-Pacific grows rapidly due to rising incomes.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type: Two-way ATMs (supporting buy and sell transactions) dominate with a 60% share in 2024, driven by user demand for flexibility. One-way ATMs grow steadily in cost-sensitive markets.

Two-way ATMs (supporting buy and sell transactions) dominate with a 60% share in 2024, driven by user demand for flexibility. One-way ATMs grow steadily in cost-sensitive markets. By Application: Hospitality leads, followed by retail and public spaces like airports.

Hospitality leads, followed by retail and public spaces like airports. By Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin ATMs hold the largest share, while multi-currency ATMs gain traction.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Genesis Coin, Inc.

General Bytes s.r.o.

Lamassu, Inc.

Bitaccess Inc.

Coinsource, LLC

Bitcovault

GPD Holdings, LLC

Coinme, Inc.

Bitcoin Depot Inc.

RockItCoin

Segmentation

By Machine Type

One-Way ATMs

Two-Way ATMs

By Cryptocurrency Supported

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Others

By Ownership Model

Public

Private

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Others

Middle East Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Others



