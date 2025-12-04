Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has developed a new way to quantify PV self-consumption in Germany using national register and grid-operator data, amid a steady rise in onsite use as installations and storage capacity expand.From pv magazine Germany Given high electricity costs in Germany, operators of PV systems see value in consuming generated solar power directly or storing it in battery systems. Fraunhofer ISE has developed a new method to estimate the level of photovoltaic self-consumption. Self-consumption of solar power is a key incentive for households and ...

