UK energy regulator green-lights transmission network operator budgets for five-year period. Initial budget of GBP 10.3 billion ($13.7 billion) approved with an upper-bound estimate of GBP 70 billion transmission investment by 2031. At least GBP 44 billion of transmission spend has already been committed, according to the regulator.Ofgem has approved budgets for a multi-billion-pound investment in Great Britain's electricity and gas grids, as part of the next revenue framework for transmission network operators (TNO). The regulator forecasts that spending on transmission upgrades between April ...

