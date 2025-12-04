Laboratory Software Market worth $10.12 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Software Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.31 billion in 2025 to USD 10.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Browse 155 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Software Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Laboratory Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2023-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 6.31 billion

USD 6.31 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.12 billion

USD 10.12 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 9.9%

Laboratory Software Trends & Insights:

The analytics & reporting segment holds a significant market share in the laboratory software market.

The software segment has the fastest growth rate in the laboratory software market by component.

The North American laboratory software market dominated, with the largest share of 39% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203037633

Growth in this market is driven by data integration, quality assurance, and automation solutions such as AI and machine learning, with the informatics solution to analyze the vast amount of data generated in the laboratory, as Machine Learning algorithms can detect correlations based on historical data, and AI can design experiments by suggesting parameters based on existing data. For instance, LabVantage Solutions offers a product called LabVantage Analytics, an advanced analytics solution integrated with its LIMS platform. The application leverages AI and machine learning to provide actionable insights from the LIMS. However, the resistance to change and the complexity of integration and interoperability challenges are expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

By function type, the analytics & reporting segment holds a significant market share in the laboratory software market.

analytics and reporting hold a significant share of the laboratory software market as laboratories generate increasingly large and complex datasets from instruments, high-throughput assays, and digital workflows. Advanced analytics capabilities enable scientists to extract meaningful insights, identify trends, and support faster decision-making in research, diagnostics, and quality control environments. With a growing emphasis on predictive insights, anomaly detection, and data visualization, analytics and interpretation tools are becoming increasingly essential for maximizing scientific outcomes and operational efficiency, driving strong adoption across pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical, and industrial laboratories.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203037633

By component, the software segment has the fastest growth rate in the laboratory software market.

the software segment is the fastest-growing of the laboratory software market as organizations increasingly shift toward digital, automated, and cloud-based lab environments. As laboratories modernize workflows, enhance data integrity, and expand multi-site connectivity, investment is increasingly directed toward advanced software capabilities that enable real-time data access, seamless system interoperability, and automation of complex processes. This shift positions the software segment for strong and sustained growth over the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The Laboratory Software market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth with a noticeable annual growth rate during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include a cultural shift towards adopting technology, rising investments that attract new market players, and the presence of leading educational institutions and research centers in the Asia Pacific region, which drive scientific innovation and technological progress. Moreover, increased direct investments from European and North American pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Asia are expected to drive the adoption of Laboratory Software solutions in the region.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=203037633

Top Companies in Laboratory Software Market:

The Top Companies in Laboratory Software Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (US), LabWare (US), STARLIMS Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), LabLynx LIMS (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Revvity (Perkinelmer) (US), Confience (US), Labworks (US), IDBS (UK), Instem (UK), Novatek International (Canada), Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), Siemens (Germany), Caliber Technologies (US), Clinisys (US), Labtrack (US), Labkey (US).

