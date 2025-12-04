CSRHub Connects to As You Know

CSRHub now includes As You Know's racial justice, DEI, and political alignment metrics - bringing deeper transparency into corporate values and behaviors across the Russell 3000.

CSRHub is pleased to announce the integration of As You Know's (AYK) data into the CSRHub platform. This addition enhances our coverage of political activity, social justice, diversity, and leadership alignment across the Russell 3000 and other U.S. public entities. As You Know brings a research-driven, metrics-based perspective that aligns with CSRHub's mission of delivering transparent ESG insights.

Following the November 25th data deploy, users will be able to explore As You Know's coverage directly through our advanced search results.

https://www.csrhub.com/search/data_source/reported/As%20You%20Know

Expanding Transparency Through As You Know's Metrics

We recently brought AYK's data on the Russell 3000 into CSRHub's big data consensus ESG ratings system. AYK is a recent and innovative entrant into the market for data that supports investor decision-making. It offers 62 metrics on human rights, social justice, diversity, and leadership topics, based on data aggregated from a wide range of community-led organizations.

AYK has now released an updated dataset that highlights pre- and post-U.S. election changes in corporate performance. This dataset is available exclusively via As You Know.

This novel methodology builds on three decades of work from As You Sow, a pioneer in shareholder engagement and corporate accountability. As You Sow has long been a trusted data partner for CSRHub, offering insights that many traditional datasets often miss. Both As You Sow (not-for-profit) and As You Know (for-profit) share CSRHub's mission of using data to drive positive change across the corporate landscape.

How AYK's Metrics Align With CSRHub's Framework

AYK focuses on eight of CSRHub's twelve ESG cores. While its scores are informed by some of the same input sources CSRHub ingests, each system captures unique signals. AYK's scoring distribution is notably strict (few companies exceed 50%), offering an important "tough grading" perspective that may highlight risks other datasets understate.

We observed a 30%+ correlation between AYK's RJI (Racial Justice Initiative) and DEI (Diversity and Equity Initiative) scores and CSRHub's overall ESG rating, suggesting meaningful alignment in how both systems assess social and governance risk.

https://2489059.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/2489059/undefined-2.png

Accessing AYK's Insights

AYK data is available for use by corporations, investors, and nonprofits. Notably, nonprofits receive free access, extending As You Sow's longstanding legacy of empowering advocacy through open data.

Data is available via:

AYK's online visualization platform: https://portal-asyouknow.com

API access (coming soon)

While the current dataset focuses on U.S. entities, many covered companies have significant overseas exposure (value chains, EU operations, cross-listings). AYK expects to expand its coverage into Europe and additional regions.

Integrating "Invest Your Values" Into AYK (Beginning 2026)

Starting in 2026, the full Invest Your Values mutual fund and ETF screening datasets will migrate exclusively to As You Know. This integration brings together three decades of As You Sow's values-aligned fund screening with AYK's expanded corporate-level analyses.

The outcome:

Unified platform for values-aligned investing

Stronger corporate-level accountability

Deeper insight into political alignment and reputational risk

Enhanced regulatory and sustainability screening capabilities

CSRHub fully supports this consolidation and looks forward to surfacing more comprehensive AYK insights as the platform grows.

You can reach the AYK team via data@asyouknow.com or by contacting Meri Podzic, CEO, at meri@asyouknow.com.

Bahar Gidwani is CTO and Co-founder of CSRHub. He has built and run large technology-based businesses for many years. Bahar holds a CFA, worked on Wall Street with Kidder, Peabody, and with McKinsey & Co. Bahar has consulted to a number of major companies and currently serves on the board of several software and Web companies. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree in physics and astronomy. He plays bridge, races sailboats, and is based in New York City.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of expert consensus sustainability ratings, information, and tools. Clients use CSRHub's decisive data platform for global benchmarking, supply and value chain risk assessment and compliance readiness solutions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers over 60,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on 42,000 companies from 134 industries in 158 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 1,000 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

About As You Know (AYK)

As You Know is a sustainability data platform offering curated, decision-ready metrics on more than 3,000 public companies. Powered by three decades of research from As You Sow and partner organizations, AYK provides insights on human rights, social justice, racial equity, environmental stewardship, governance, and prison/border security. AYK supports investors, corporations, and nonprofits with corporate-level metrics, portfolio-aligned analyses, and an API for seamless integration.

Learn more at asyouknow.com or contact data@asyouknow.com.

