Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - RTRLAW, a full-service injury law firm with offices throughout Florida and Texas, has announced the appointment of Gregory J. Blackburn, Esq. to its Workers' Compensation division. This strategic move supports the firm's continued development in a key practice area and reflects its ongoing effort to adapt to changes in the legal landscape surrounding workplace injuries.

As workplace injury claims grow more complex, clients increasingly expect more than legal representation; they want timely communication, clear information, and steady guidance throughout the process. In response, RTRLAW is strategically investing in leadership and internal resources to meet these rising expectations. The appointment of Mr. Blackburn reflects this commitment, ensuring the Workers' Compensation division remains well-positioned to handle evolving case demands with efficiency and consistency.

This internal transition also reinforces RTRLAW's long-term strategy of developing Workers' Compensation as a core practice area. The firm views this move as part of a broader effort to enhance case management capabilities, strengthen internal coordination, and prepare the division for continued growth. By reinforcing leadership, RTRLAW is advancing its operational structure to support both client outcomes and the firm's sustained expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Gregory Blackburn join our Workers' Compensation division," said Workers' Compensation Managing Attorney Matthew Sosonkin, Esq. "His depth of experience, innovative legal mind, and passion for helping injured workers make him an invaluable asset to our firm and to the clients who depend on us."

RTRLAW's Workers' Compensation division plays a critical role in the firm's statewide operations. As client needs shift and the legal landscape grows more complex, the firm remains focused on building internal teams that can adapt and deliver consistent, high-quality legal support. RTRLAW continues to evaluate growth opportunities that align with its long-term objectives, ensuring each practice area is equipped to meet the demands of today's legal environment.

About RTRLAW:

RTRLAW is a full-service injury law firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with additional offices across the state and in Texas. Since 1988, the firm has represented individuals in personal injury, workers' compensation, employment law, family law, and other civil legal matters. With a focus on accessibility, responsiveness, and legal strategy, RTRLAW supports clients through both in-person and virtual consultations. The firm's team of attorneys is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and providing reliable legal guidance throughout every stage of the legal process.





