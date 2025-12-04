Kyckr, the provider of global corporate registry data, has been named a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for KYC Data and Solutions 2025, marking the second consecutive year that Chartis has ranked Kyckr among the top Know Your Customer (KYC) data providers globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204197958/en/

Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for KYC Data and Solutions 2025_Kyckr

The Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for KYC Data and Solutions features 12 key vendors that offer services and solutions for KYC data provision tailored to the needs of financial services markets and evaluates them based on a series of data criteria.

Kyckr received the highest possible score of 5/5 for data on "corporate structure" and "entity relationships", reflecting Kyckr's key product offering: live, authoritative company registry data from 300+ official sources worldwide. By providing this in one integrated platform, Kyckr enables businesses to confidently and efficiently verify companies and their ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) as part of their KYC, Know Your Business (KYB) and anti-money laundering (AML) processes.

Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis said, "Kyckr continues to demonstrate strength in an increasingly data-driven compliance ecosystem. Strong domain expertise and integration capabilities, as well as a focus on delivering real-time entity data at scale, all contributed to its category leader placement in the KYC Data RiskTech Quadrant."

The recognition comes after a year of strong growth for Kyckr. In 2025, the company onboarded 28 new obliged entities, launched improved data sourcing in several key regions, and strengthened its partner ecosystem through integrating it services with platforms including Strise and Spektr.

Steve Lamb, CEO at Kyckr said, "Companies needing to carry out customer due diligence are faced with tightening regulations and a fast-shifting registry landscape. This presents significant challenges in accessing reliable, authoritative data. Being named a category leader by Chartis Research is significant validation of Kyckr's solution and reflects our continued investment in data quality, jurisdiction expansion and advanced entity-resolution technologies to support clients' rapidly evolving compliance needs."

About Kyckr:

Kyckr is a B2B information services company that aggregates, organises and structures the world's primary source company data to help businesses reduce the risks associated with counterparty relationships. Kyckr's solutions help businesses to succeed in the fight against fraud, money laundering and financial crime.

To learn more about Kyckr, visit www.kyckr.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204197958/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries please contact:

Cat Lenheim, ThoughtLDR

cat@thoughtldr.com