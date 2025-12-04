From Grants to Growth: How MilliporeSigma is Accelerating Global Impact on Science Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / At MilliporeSigma, the company's ambition is to do business with a positive impact. A sustainable business is responsible and operates for the good of society overall. MilliporeSigma is the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Through its Social Sustainability initiatives and Employee and Community Engagement programs, the company leverages its expertise, culture, and passion into nonprofit partnerships that advance science education and expand global access to science. While many companies simply write checks to support a non-profit organization, the company takes it a step further: building local and global networks, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, and creating opportunities for meaningful employee engagement.

One of the ways this vision is brought to life is through the company's SPARK global volunteer program, which empowers employees to contribute their time and talents to nonprofit partners. These efforts strengthen the company's reputation in local communities while providing employees with the chance to build skills, strengthen teams, and spark curiosity in the next generation of scientists. In 2025, this commitment was expanded by launching a new initiative: "virtual mixers" that connect the company's nonprofit partners across borders and disciplines.

Connecting Partners to Maximize Global Impact

These mixers are more than just meetings-they're dynamic spaces for learning, sharing, and growing together. In April and June 2025, the company hosted two sessions: one with direct-to-student science education organizations and another with science museums. A total of 21 organizations from nine countries came together to discuss innovative programming, measuring impact, and knowledge sharing.

One attendee captured the spirit of the events: "It was truly rewarding to hear of the different programs in each person's area and the amazing work they are accomplishing." Participants explored common challenges and uncovered new opportunities for collaboration. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive: "This could be a great resource for museums to build a community of practice!"

Each mixer also offered insight into the company's broader employee and community engagement commitment, helping partners understand how its global and local efforts can complement their work. Exposure to the company's social sustainability endeavors, including its Curiosity Labs, Curiosity Cube, and Curiosity Labs at Home programs, provides opportunities to highlight the business around the world and reach the future scientists of tomorrow.

Attendees left with shared resources, fresh perspectives, and new connections to continue the dialogue. By creating space for shared learning, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany fosters discovery and problem-solving-building a stronger global workforce ready to tackle life science's toughest challenges.

To learn more about the company's nonprofit partnerships, click here. For more information about MilliporeSigma's community engagement programs, interested parties can visit the company's website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/from-grants-to-growth-how-milliporesigma-is-accelerating-global-impac-1114671