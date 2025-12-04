The "Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the market. It presents historical and projected epidemiological data, covering diagnosed prevalent cases, age-specific cases, cancer-related cases, and treated cases across seven major markets: the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034. The report evaluates the existing treatment practices and unmet medical requirements, identifying potential business prospects.

Key Highlights:

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) arises from opioid-mediated inhibition of gastrointestinal motility and secretion via peripheral µ-opioid receptors.

Affects 40-60% of patients on chronic opioid therapy, with a higher prevalence in women, older adults, and cancer pain populations.

Treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms without compromising pain control; conventional approaches often provide limited relief.

FDA-approved treatments include peripherally acting µ-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs) such as RELISTOR, MOVANTIK, and SYMPROIC, as well as AMITIZA for non-cancer pain.

BGP345A is an investigational candidate highlighting the unmet need in patients unresponsive to current PAMORAs.

Persistent gaps in long-term efficacy and refractory patient care sustain opportunities for innovation, despite a mature market.

Epidemiology

The report offers data on patient populations and trends, illustrating the prevalence of OIC. This epidemiological data is valuable for understanding the disease burden across regions. OIC affects over 40% to 60% of patients without cancer receiving opioids.

Market Outlook

The market is expected to grow due to rising prevalence, technological advancements, and upcoming therapies. Research continues to hold hope for effective treatments and possibly a cure. Significant changes in the market are predicted during the forecast period.

Marketed Drugs:

SYMPROIC (naldemedine): Approved for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain.

Approved for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. MOVANTIK (naloxegol): The first once-daily oral PAMORA for treatment in adults with chronic non-cancer pain.

Emerging Drugs:

BGP345A represents efforts to advance novel treatment options for this condition. It is in Phase II of development.

Key Questions:

What are the treatment goals for opioid-induced constipation?

What are the challenges in managing opioid-induced constipation?

What factors drive the growth of the opioid-induced constipation market?

Reasons to Buy:

Understand the latest trends and dynamics driving the market.

Gain insights into patient burden and disease prevalence.

Identify growth opportunities and market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Insights Report Introduction Market Overview at a Glance Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024

Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 Epidemiology and Market Methodology Executive Summary Key Events Disease Background and Overview Introduction

Types

Causes

Pathophysiology

Symptoms

Risk Factor

Diagnosis Diagnostic Algorithm Diagnostic Guidelines

Treatment and Management Treatment Algorithm Treatment Guidelines

Epidemiology and Patient Population Key Findings

Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Opioid-induced Constipation in the 7MM

The US

EU4 and the UK

Japan Patient Journey Marketed Therapies Key Cross Competition

SYMPROIC (naldemedine): Shionogi

MOVANTIK (naloxegol): RedHill Biopharma/ Astrazeneca Emerging Therapies Key Cross Competition

BGP345A: BioGaia Pharma Opioid-Induced Constipation: Seven Major Market Analysis Key Findings

Key Market Forecast Assumptions

Market Outlook

Attribute Analysis

Total Market Size of Opioid-Induced Constipation in the 7MM

Market Size of Opioid-Induced Constipation by Therapies in the 7MM Key Opinion Leaders' Views Unmet Needs SWOT Analysis Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Access and Reimbursement United States

EU4 and the UK

Japan Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Shionogi

RedHill Biopharma

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health

