The new entity focuses on energy flexibility, battery integration, and AI-powered digital energy solutions worldwide

Cleanwatts Digital announces its launch as an independent technology company, following a successful management buyout. The newly autonomous entity emerges with a proven track record in AI-powered energy management and a strategic focus on battery integration, renewable asset optimization, and behind-the-meter energy efficiency solutions.

Proven Platform with Global Reach

Cleanwatts Digital enters the market as an established technology provider with substantial operational experience. The company's AI-powered digital energy platform currently serves more than 85 clients across 4 continents, having managed 1.5TWh of energy last year alone across nearly 35,000 IoT devices deployed in projects spanning Europe, America, Africa, and Asia.

The company's core offering centers on its AI-based digital energy operating system, designed to provide businesses with comprehensive efficiency solutions, state-of-the-art energy storage systems, and 360° integration of energy assets. This modular, interoperable, and cloud-based platform enables seamless connectivity and optimization of energy assets, enhancing grid resilience and facilitating local energy market transactions.

Strategic Market Positioning

Operating from its headquarters in Coimbra, in the central region of Portugal, Cleanwatts Digital specializes in energy asset management across generation plants and electric vehicle chargers, with particular expertise in the rapidly growing flexibility market driven by increasing economic viability of battery storage solutions.

The company's service portfolio encompasses battery integration alongside renewable assets and comprehensive behind-the-meter energy efficiency solutions, delivered both domestically in Portugal and internationally. This positioning addresses critical market needs highlighted by recent grid stability challenges, including the April blackout that affected Portugal and Spain.

To mark this milestone, Cleanwatts Digital has unveiled a refreshed visual identity and moved to www.cleanwattsdigital.com, a new website that reflects the company's evolution as an independent technology leader. This rebrand captures the commitment to innovation and clarity in the complex energy landscape, while maintaining the trust and reliability established over years of market presence and providing access to detailed information about its AI-powered platform, case studies, and global project portfolio.

Leadership Vision for Growth

Executive Chairman Basilio Simões emphasized the company's readiness to capitalize on market opportunities: "Since its inception, digital offerings have been part of our DNA, inherited from our predecessor companies. We have always focused on efficient consumption management, enabling Portuguese companies to achieve full and informed control of their operations, making them pioneers in energy flexibility. Cleanwatts Digital represents the next chapter in our success story, focused on the digital and energy transition of companies worldwide. We are delighted to be able to publicly welcome Celtis as a first investor following the buyout, which was agreed on only weeks after our transaction, as a strong demonstration of conviction in our vision."

"Our investment in Cleanwatts Digital reflects our strong conviction that the energy transition is one of the defining opportunities of our era," says Miguel Alpendre, CEO of Celtis. "The digital transformation of energy management-powered by intelligent software and advanced battery storage solutions-is essential to creating a more sustainable and efficient energy future. By backing Cleanwatts, we're championing Portuguese innovation on a global scale, supporting technologies that generate tangible value today while paving the way for a decentralized energy ecosystem tomorrow."

International Expansion Strategy

As an independent entity, Cleanwatts Digital operates with full operational freedom for international expansion, including the development of generation projects beyond Portugal. This strategic flexibility enables the company to pursue growth opportunities across global markets without territorial limitations, leveraging its unique technology platform and expertise in energy asset management.

The company's multidisciplinary team is positioned to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions adapted to local market realities while maintaining its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through advanced digital technologies.

About Cleanwatts Digital

Cleanwatts Digital is an independent technology company specializing in AI-powered digital energy solutions. Based in Coimbra, Portugal, the company provides battery integration, renewable asset optimization, and behind-the-meter energy efficiency services to clients worldwide. With a proven track record managing 1.5TWh of energy across 35,000 IoT devices, Cleanwatts Digital serves more than 50 clients across four continents through its modular, cloud-based energy management platform.

The management buyout was led by founding partners José Basílio Simões, Jorge Landeck, and James McDougall, who have established Cleanwatts Digital as an independent company positioned to accelerate growth in the global energy transition market. Under the new structure, Basílio Simões assumes the role of Executive Chairman, while James McDougall serves as Vice-Chairman and SVP of International Sales and Partnerships.

About Celtis

Founded in 2015, Celtis Venture Partners is a CMVM registered Private Equity firm focused on fostering the growth and competitiveness of local small and medium-sized enterprises.

By combining strategic investment with the effective integration of technology, Celtis drives innovation, strengthens business performance, and creates lasting value for all stakeholders.

This announcement is made by Cleanwatts Digital as an independent entity and does not constitute announcements on behalf of any other organization.

