eFinity: Efinity Announces Strategic Executive Appointments

New leadership appointments will advance insurance distribution innovation and U.S. market expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinity (https://www.efinity.com/), a software provider powering modern insurance distribution and operations, today announced two strategic executive leadership additions: Rob Stavrou (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-stavrou-4095853/) as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Scott Martin (https://www.linkedin.com/in/j-scott-martin-799a90/) as Senior Vice President of Engineering & Operations.

Efinity blends its origins as a digital MGA with purpose-built technology engineered for core transactional processing and digital insurance distribution, powered with marketing and digital sales capabilities that drive growth. The company enables carriers, MGAs, and brokers to bring digital offerings to market faster and scale them with greater precision.

"After years of building our platform to run our own digital MGA and support select partners, Efinity is ready to reshape insurance distribution by unlocking stronger digital sales and deeper engagement across all trading parties," said Maciej Bud-Gusaim, CEO at Efinity (https://www.linkedin.com/in/maciej-bud-gusaim-589b921/). "Adding Rob and Scott to our team strengthens the leadership capacity we need to deliver on that vision."

As CRO, Stavrou will use his extensive experience in revenue leadership, go-to-market (GTM) strategy and execution, and customer engagement to oversee sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer success. Stavrou's leadership will drive Efinity's expansion across the U.S. and deeper into global markets.

"The industry is eager for technology partners who can modernize distribution and provide focus on real revenue growth," said Stavrou. "The next chapter for Efinity will expand our reach, increase our market presence, and strengthen our North American partnerships, in particular."

Martin joins Efinity with deep expertise in platform engineering, technology delivery, and operational scalability. In his role as SVP of Engineering & Operations, Martin's engineering, infrastructure, and operations-focused teams will ensure Efinity continues to deliver flexible, innovative distribution solutions to insurers, managing general agencies (MGAs), brokers, and partners.

"Insurance organizations are demanding a more collaborative and consultative approach as well as flexibility, speed, and scalability from their technology partners," said Martin. "With Efinity, we are poised to transform insurance distribution through technology, expertise and innovation to better position insurance organizations globally to respond to changing market and customer expectations."

With these appointments, Efinity is intensifying its focus on expanding its U.S. footprint, advancing its platform capabilities, and reshaping insurance distribution to support a more agile, digital, and competitive industry.

About Efinity

Efinity is reshaping how digital insurance products are built, distributed, and sold. Born from a digital MGA, the company brings real-world digital product and underwriting expertise into an enterprise cloud native mobile-friendly platform designed for digital products and the marketing and direct sales channels that drive growth. Efinity unifies product creation, pricing, digital distribution, quoting, underwriting, policy operations, and financial workflows in one system, giving carriers, MGAs, and brokers a faster, more powerful way to launch, scale, and manage digital insurance offerings in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit www.efinity.com (https://www.efinity.com).