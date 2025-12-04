SMX Public Limited: How SMX's Plastic Cycle Token Is Transforming Physical Materials Into a Monetization Engine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / The world has always struggled to turn the physical into the digital with any degree of accuracy. Supply chains generate enormous volumes of activity every second, yet remarkably little of that activity becomes trustworthy information.

Manufacturers move materials across continents. Recyclers process tonnage that is rarely validated. Brands ship products through layers of logistics that obscure their origins. This long-standing visibility gap has restricted markets for decades, because data is the foundation stakeholders rely on to understand performance, value, and risk.

Without high-integrity data, markets hesitate. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is changing that equation. By assigning molecular identities to materials and tracking them throughout their life cycles, the company is converting matter into structured information. And its Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) becomes the vessel that delivers that information into digital markets.

Way Beyond Sustainability

This shift represents more than a sustainability story. It is a redefinition of how markets interpret physical goods. For the first time, a material can produce a continuous data signal tied directly to its production, use, recovery, and reintegration. That signal is not estimated or interpreted. It is generated through SMX's verification system, which embeds identity into the material itself.

When the PCT captures those verified events, it transforms physical behavior into digital meaning. Markets are recognizing that this creates a new class of signals that reflect real-world performance. These signals carry economic value because they originate from proven actions, not projections.

Market interest is rising because these signals are actionable. Recyclers gain the ability to demonstrate verified output rather than reported output. Brands can authenticate their supply chains with evidence instead of compliance statements. Manufacturers can show verifiable adherence to standards without relying on conventional audits. And for stakeholders, the PCT provides a stream of data that behaves more like a financial disclosure than a sustainability claim. This is the alignment the digital economy has been missing. The PCT replaces uncertainty with measurable and auditable truth.

Trust AND Verify

Without trustworthy inputs, even the strongest ledgers remain isolated from the physical world. SMX bridges that divide. It transforms physical events into validated data that can be recorded, traded, and built upon. When those events are tokenized, they become readable by decentralized systems and interoperable across platforms. The PCT sits at the center of this transformation because it assigns economic function to information that previously had no structured market value.

This is why interest in SMX continues to grow across both traditional markets and digital assets. The company is not merely tracking materials. It is creating an environment where materials behave like data-producing assets. That evolution has profound implications.

Markets reward clarity. They reward traceability. They reward systems that reduce ambiguity and reveal performance. SMX delivers all three. It is not projecting a future where the physical and digital worlds operate together. It is constructing the architecture that makes that future inevitable.

SMX is demonstrating that matter can generate market signals, and markets are responding. The company is not imagining a world where physical goods have digital identities. It is building it in real time.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-smxs-plastic-cycle-token-is-transforming-physical-materials-1114703