Desert Oasis Healthcare Earns Prestigious Great Place To Work Certification

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that it has, for the eighth year in a row, earned the Great Place To Work Certification, a globally recognized honor awarded to companies that create outstanding employee experiences. This certification is based entirely on direct, anonymous feedback from DOHC employees across the United States, who affirmed that DOHC fosters a trusting, supportive, and mission-driven workplace.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational leadership. Their certification process is considered the gold standard for evaluating what it's truly like for employees inside an organization. DOHC's survey results show strong levels of satisfaction and pride among team members, reflecting the organization's ongoing commitment to cultivating a culture rooted in respect, collaboration, and compassion.

"At DOHC, we know that exceptional patient care begins with exceptional employee care. When our people feel encouraged, heard, and empowered, they're able to deliver the highest level of service - and this recognition reflects that commitment," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

The recognition highlights DOHC's continued investment in employee well-being, professional development, leadership training, communication, and inclusive workplace initiatives. It also affirms DOHC's philosophy that when employees feel supported and valued, they are empowered to deliver the highest quality of care to the community.

With this certification, Desert Oasis Healthcare joins a global community of top-performing organizations dedicated to strengthening workplace culture and enhancing the employee experience year after year.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

