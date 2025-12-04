PEOPLElogy Berhad: PEOPLElogy Founder Allen Lee, Honoured as Asia's Outstanding Leaders, Leading the Future Workforce

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / PEOPLElogy Berhad ("PEOPLElogy" or the "Company"), Malaysia's first public-listed integrated people development company, is proud to announce that its Founder, Mr. Allen Lee, has been named a recipient of the prestigious ACES Awards 2025 under the category Outstanding Leaders in Asia, a distinction that celebrates visionary leadership, resilience, and transformative impact across the region. The award, presented by the ACES Council at the InterContinental Bali Resort, recognises leaders who embody purpose-driven excellence and play a catalytic role in shaping Asia's future economy.

Mr. Allen Lee, Founder & Managing Director of PEOPLElogy Berhad

The ACES Council highlighted Allen's remarkable entrepreneurial journey, noting how he transformed early adversity into purpose-driven leadership that today shapes regional workforce development. Under his stewardship, PEOPLElogy has empowered more than 250,000 individuals with digital skills, supported by the Company's proprietary 6D Framework, an integrated approach that drives scalable digital learning, transformation readiness, and industry-aligned talent development.

Mr. Allen Lee's mission-driven outlook, particularly his bold commitment to impact 10 million lives by 2030, was a key factor behind this year's selection. PEOPLElogy's expansion across Southeast Asia: including Indonesia and the Philippines, reflects his strategic push to build a regional learning ecosystem that connects capability building with high-impact career and economic opportunities.

Furthermore, The ACES Awards also recognised Mr. Allen Lee's ability to blend innovation with human-centric values, acknowledging his efforts in shaping a culture anchored on passion, humility, learning, and joy. PEOPLElogy's initiatives, including the Build A Future Team ("BAFT") , were commended for integrating digital upskilling with employability pathways, creating measurable social and economic impact.

Mr. Allen Lee, Founder & Managing Director of PEOPLElogy Berhad, commented, "This recognition is a tremendous honour and a reminder of the responsibility we carry in leading the digital workforce transformation. PEOPLElogy was built on the belief that when people are equipped with the right digital skills, they gain access to opportunities that uplift families, industries, and entire communities. This award strengthens our commitment to impact 10 million lives by 2030. Our mission has always been and will continue to be empowering people to rise through learning, innovation, and purpose."

The ACES Awards is recognised across Asia for celebrating leaders who excel not only through organisational achievements, but also through social contribution, integrity, and sustainable impact. With a community of more than 500 influential corporate leaders, the platform serves as a regional benchmark for leadership excellence grounded in purpose.

Allen's award reinforces PEOPLElogy's position as a driving force in developing Asia's digital human capital. As Malaysia advances its digitalisation agenda through national frameworks such as the 13th Malaysia Plan, MADANI economy, and the National AI Action Plan 2030, PEOPLElogy is poised to play an increasingly strategic role in helping public and private sectors build a competitive, inclusive, and future-ready workforce.

ABOUT PEOPLElogy BERHAD

PEOPLElogy Group is an award winning and the first public-listed company in Southeast Asia in people development solutions, proudly founded in Malaysia. The Group specializes in digital upskilling and talent transformation. To date, PEOPLElogy has trained over 250,000 talents and introduced its proprietary "6D Framework", designed to deliver scalable and impactful learning programs.

Amidst the global digital talent shortage, PEOPLElogy stands as a strategic partner for nations, businesses, and communities, bridging critical skills gaps through holistic, inclusive, and future-focused solutions - with a bold mission to impact 10 million lives worldwide.

Through its signature "BUILD A FUTURE TEAM" initiative, PEOPLElogy collaborates with government bodies, skill providers, and industry leaders to accelerate talent development at scale, building the workforce of the future.

