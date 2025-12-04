BHA Strategy: Sterling Holdings LLC Acquired 1410 N. Mack Smith Road From Promise One Bank

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Sterling Holdings LLC has acquired the property at 1410 N. Mack Smith Road in Chattanooga. After foreclosure, Promise One Bank initially put the property under contract with a buyer who did not close upon the contract. The property was then marketed to Sterling Holdings LLC, which ultimately acquired the property.

"Sterling Holdings continues its efforts to invest in revitalizing the area with a goal of improving the Tennessee Gateway and making it a featured highlight for eastern Tennessee," said the president of Sterling Holdings LLC. Bob Martino. "The property is currently being evaluated for a significant tenant to the area."

Sitting immediately off I-75, the site holds significant redevelopment potential that could turn the parcel from a drain on the local community to a new premier site. 1410 N. Mack Smith is one of the last remaining large interstate-fronting sites in the area, which has seen a significant surge in redevelopment in recent years, sparked by the Gateway Development over the past 5 years, which now features CHI Memorial Stadium.

SOURCE: BHA Strategy

