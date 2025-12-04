Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 15:29
7,550 Euro
+0,67 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.12.2025 17:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BHA Strategy: Sterling Holdings LLC Acquired 1410 N. Mack Smith Road From Promise One Bank

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Sterling Holdings LLC has acquired the property at 1410 N. Mack Smith Road in Chattanooga. After foreclosure, Promise One Bank initially put the property under contract with a buyer who did not close upon the contract. The property was then marketed to Sterling Holdings LLC, which ultimately acquired the property.

"Sterling Holdings continues its efforts to invest in revitalizing the area with a goal of improving the Tennessee Gateway and making it a featured highlight for eastern Tennessee," said the president of Sterling Holdings LLC. Bob Martino. "The property is currently being evaluated for a significant tenant to the area."

Sitting immediately off I-75, the site holds significant redevelopment potential that could turn the parcel from a drain on the local community to a new premier site. 1410 N. Mack Smith is one of the last remaining large interstate-fronting sites in the area, which has seen a significant surge in redevelopment in recent years, sparked by the Gateway Development over the past 5 years, which now features CHI Memorial Stadium.

Contact Information

Sarah Stockton
Senior Vice President
sarah@bhastrategy.com
6154775893

.

SOURCE: BHA Strategy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sterling-holdings-llc-acquired-1410-n.-mack-smith-road-from-prom-1114733

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.