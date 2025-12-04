Bayside Corp.: Bayside Corporation Appoints Aikane Kessler to Management Team and Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Bayside Corporation (OTC:BYSD) announced today that Aikane Kessler has joined the Company as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer and has been appointed to its Board of Directors. In this role, he will support corporate strategy, investor engagement, and business development efforts as Bayside grows its brand and platform.

Aikane brings hands-on experience in business strategy, corporate finance, and operational scaling across multiple industries including digital identity, e-commerce, blockchain enabled technology, and wellness. He has founded and operated businesses with revenue in the eight figure range, structured financing for emerging companies, and helped organizations position themselves for long term marketplace success.

His focus will be on aligning strategy, communication, and growth planning as Bayside advances its business initiatives, strengthens its operational framework, and continues to expand its presence in the digital ecosystem.

CEO Edward Lewis stated: "We are entering an important stage of Bayside's evolution. Aikane brings real execution experience and a fresh strategic lens that will help us align our technology, our structure, and our vision. His leadership will be key as we build value for our shareholders in a responsible and meaningful way."

Aikane shared: "Bayside has a strong technology foundation, an entrepreneurial culture, and a clear opportunity ahead. My focus is to ensure our strategy is grounded in execution and that our progress can be clearly seen and measured. I am excited to help guide this next phase of growth and to contribute to long-term shareholder value."

Bayside will continue to provide regular company updates as additional developments are completed and initiatives move forward.

About Bayside Corporation

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol BYSD. Focused on Digital Transformation and Digital Communications, the Company invests in innovative technologies that enhance connectivity, authentication, and engagement in the evolving digital ecosystem. Bayside Corp. is committed to excellence, calculated strategic growth, and enhancing shareholder value.

For information about Bayside Corporation, visit our website at https://baysidecorp.com

