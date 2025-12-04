Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.12.2025 18:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solflare Debut NFC-Enabled Hardware Wallet, Solflare Shield

Fusing cold security with hot wallet simplicity, Solflare unveils a tap-to-confirm, battery-free hardware wallet with battle-tested security and unmatched accessibility for mobile-first Solana users.

ZAGREB, Croatia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solflare, the gateway to the next era of finance, launched Solflare Shield, an NFC-enabled, tap-to-sign, and battery-free hardware wallet that stores private keys in a secure element chip, secured according to the EAL6+ security standard. Combining the security of cold storage with the usability of a tap-to-sign experience from Solflare's software wallet, Solflare Shield offers users accessible portfolio protection without forgoing security measures - letting users sign transactions by simply tapping their card to their phone.

Solflare Shield is an NFC-enabled, tap-to-sign, and battery free hardware wallet with battle-tested security and unmatched accessibility for mobile first Solana users.

Solflare Shield is designed to enable convenient everyday use for mobile-first Solana users, while maintaining rigid protection of users' assets. Representing a marriage of Web 2.0 user experience and cold storage security, Solflare Shield uses NFC technology to allow a simple, tap-to-sign experience devoid of cables, batteries, and Bluetooth, with security further strengthened by PIN or biometric authentication required for each transaction.

Vidor Gencel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Solflare, said: "Solflare Shield is a physical representation of Solflare's mission, bringing our unmatched user experience together with industry-leading security architecture. Through the NFC-enabled design and EAL6+ certification, Shield improves security while minimizing real-world risks. Shield makes self-custody effortless, bringing cold storage and daily crypto use together in one secure, mobile-first experience."

Solflare Shield offers more than just world-class security, it brings a personal touch to the hardware wallet through three different product variants:

  • Shield Origin: offers a minimalist design and maximum protection for users seeking secure self-custody at an affordable price.
  • Shield Signature: offers users a choice between featured designs or custom artwork by Solana-based artists.
  • Shield Unique allows users to fully customize their hardware wallet by uploading their own designs, allowing for a uniquely personal touch.

Filip Dragoslavic, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Solflare, explained: "Self-custody is central to what we do at Solflare, and the launch of Shield reflects our continued commitment to simplifying it for users. Shield's affordability reflects the unified software-hardware design, which is complete from the beginning. The absence of separate screens and other expensive add-ons allowed us to reduce complexity while preserving uncompromising security expected of hardware wallets."

Pre-orders for Solflare Shield begin today with prices ranging from $49 to $79, and shipping is expected to commence on February 1st, 2026. Solflare will also be offering discounted prices on Shield products for a limited time between December 3rd and December 21st, with a Shield Origin duo pack available at a discounted price of $49, and Shield Unique available for only $59.

About Solflare:

Solflare is the next-gen financial OS. A comprehensive financial suite, Solflare ushers in a new era of user-driven finance. Granting true financial independence to everyone, Solflare is the purpose-built gateway to the digital economy for all, empowering users who crave a seamless and unified experience on crypto rails. Non-custodial, lightning-fast, and obsessively optimized for performance, Solflare gives people the foundation to securely trade, stake, and spend - facilitating financial autonomy and freedom for everyone. Solflare has amassed over 4 million monthly active users and a strong community since its launch in 2021, cementing its position as a revenue-generating leader of financial products and provider of real value at the heart of the Solana community.

For more information, please visit: X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838564/Solflare_Shield.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solflare-debut-nfc-enabled-hardware-wallet-solflare-shield-302632915.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.