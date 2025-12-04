Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:07
17,500 Euro
+1,74 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.12.2025 18:06 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 March 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 13,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 4 December 2025, at a price of 1,552.0769p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 79,992,605 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 2,666,500 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
