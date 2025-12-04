Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - All remaining CSE Listed symbols that are currently not MOC-eligible will become MOC-eligible by December 19th, 2025. An up-to-date list of MOC eligible symbols can be found on the CSE Website (https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close).

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)