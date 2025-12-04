Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd: Sunrise New Energy Awarded USD 345,000 for Solid-State Battery and Key Materials Pilot Project

DOVER, USA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) ("Sunrise" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has been awarded USD 345,000 in funding for its Solid-State Battery and Key Materials Pilot Development Project, approved by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology.

This approval highlights the provincial authority's strong recognition of Sunrise's technical strength and industrialization capabilities in next-generation solid-state battery materials. Solid-state batteries, known for their high energy density, improved safety, and extended cycle life, are widely regarded as a critical direction for future energy storage technologies. High-performance anode materials and their pilot-scale verification represent a key step in transforming laboratory innovation into scalable industrial applications.

Sunrise has long focused on advanced anode materials tailored for solid-state battery systems, including interface-enhanced composites, silicon-carbon materials, iron oxide composites, and rare-earth-modified structures. The newly approved pilot project will accelerate engineering validation, process refinement, and scale-up development of these technologies, supporting the Company's transition from R&D to manufacturing readiness.

The Company stated that this funding will further strengthen Sunrise's competitive position in solid-state battery materials, expand its strategic presence in the next-generation energy storage supply chain, and deepen cooperation with leading global battery and energy storage enterprises. Sunrise will continue advancing R&D, pilot testing, and future mass production to secure a stronger position in the global solid-state battery materials market.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low-environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com -

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC's website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC's website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

