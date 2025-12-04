Rubico Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Newbuilding Mega Yacht

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubico Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBI) (the "Company" or "Rubico"), a global provider of shipping transportation services specializing in the ownership of vessels, announced today it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") for the potential acquisition from Top Ships Inc. of a newbuilding mega yacht, the M/Y Sanlorenzo 1150Exp, with expected delivery in the second quarter of 2027, or the Newbuilding Yacht. The Newbuilding Yacht has a length of 60 meters and a gross tonnage of 1,150 tons with 6 guest cabins and is able to accommodate 12 guests and 15 crew.

The Company will make an advance cash payment of $4.0 million that will be credited against the acquisition price of the Newbuilding Yacht or refunded to the extent the Company does not elect to purchase the Newbuilding Yacht. The exclusivity period under the LOI will expire on March 31st, 2026. Up to that date the Company will conduct a due diligence process and evaluation of the potential transaction taking into account market conditions and other factors, and there can be no assurance that potential transaction will be consummated. A special independent committee composed of independent members of the Company's board of directors will negotiate and approve any potential acquisition pursuant to the LOI.

Rubico Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services specializing in the ownership of vessels. The Company is an international owner and operator of two modern, fuel efficient, eco 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Athens, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RUBI".

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the acquisition of the Newbuilding Yacht.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.