Thumzup Media Corporation Plans Name Change to Datacentrex, Inc.

Datacentrex name aligns with the Company's new strategic focus to digital infrastructure, blockchain and data-center opportunities

New Nasdaq ticker symbol "DTCX" is reserved

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TZUP), today announced that it intends to change its corporate name to Datacentrex, Inc. following the planned close of its acquisition of Dogehash. The Company has also reserved the ticker symbol "DTCX" with Nasdaq in connection with the anticipated name and symbol change.

"As reported in our recent Shareholder Update, we believe are well positioned with roughly $50 million in cash and the pending acquisition of Dogehash, to acquire additional cash flow positive technology businesses in high growth sectors of the technology field. This is the key to building a multi-billion business that rewards its investors," said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "We believe the Datacentrex brand aligns with the company's new focus on digital infrastructure, blockchain and data-center opportunities. I look forward to updating with upcoming developments."

Stockholders are encouraged to read the Proxy Statement, the Supplement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety, as they contain important information regarding Thumzup, Dogehash and the proposed Acquisition.

The Proxy Statement, Supplement and related materials are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Investor Relations section of Thumzup's website.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is a diversified technology-driven enterprise transitioning from its roots in social media marketing to high-growth sectors including digital-asset infrastructure, data-center operations, quantum-computing-adjacent technologies, real-world-asset tokenization, and artificial intelligence. Thumzup is pursuing selective investments, partnerships, and acquisitions to drive innovation and value creation.

For more information, please visit www.thumzupmedia.com or www.thumzup.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Acquisition of Dogehash, the Company's intent to change its name to Datacentrex, Inc., the anticipated use of the ticker symbol DTCX, the expected timing and completion of the Acquisition, the Company's strategic plans, capital allocation priorities and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance.

These statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "project," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Acquisition may not be completed on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, or at all; the possibility that required stockholder or Nasdaq approvals are not obtained; the ability to satisfy other closing conditions; integration risks; volatility in the price of digital assets; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Thumzup undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Additional Information About the Acquisition and Where to Find It

Thumzup has filed a definitive Proxy Statement and the Supplement with the SEC in connection with the proposed Acquisition of Dogehash and has mailed these materials and other relevant documents to its stockholders of record as of Oct. 28, 2025. The closing of the Acquisition is subject to approval by Thumzup's stockholders, Nasdaq approval and other customary closing conditions.

STOCKHOLDERS OF THUMZUP ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, THE SUPPLEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THUMZUP, DOGEHASH AND THE ACQUISITION.

Investors and stockholders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement, the Supplement and other documents filed by Thumzup with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Thumzup, Dogehash and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Thumzup in connection with the Acquisition. Information about Thumzup's directors and executive officers is set forth in Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on Apr. 30, 2025. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the proxy solicitation, which may be different from or in addition to those of Thumzup's stockholders generally, is included in the Proxy Statement, the Supplement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC's website or by contacting Thumzup at the address listed above.

