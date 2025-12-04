Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0E9 | ISIN: NL0014332678 | Ticker-Symbol: JDE
Tradegate
04.12.25 | 16:42
31,620 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
JDE PEETS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JDE PEETS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,54031,64018:46
31,52031,64018:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2025 18:22 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's prices EUR 600 million senior unsecured notes issue

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, December 4, 2025

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee company, today announced it has priced EUR 600 million of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued on 11 December 2025 and will consist of a EUR 600 million Floating Rate Note due December 2027, priced at 3M EURIBOR + 70bps.

The Notes will be issued under JDE Peet's N.V.'s EUR 5 billion Debt Issuance Programme and are expected to be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.

Disclaimer
In the EEA and the United Kingdom, the offer of the Notes referred to in this communication was limited to qualified investors. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the US Securities Act. Accordingly, this communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such release, distribution or publication would be unlawful.

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Mike Lightfoot
+31 6 1134 0999
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.



Attachment

  • jde-peets-prices-eur-600-million-senior-unsecured-notes-issue (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9c951464-ed04-40fe-876d-769f1ba50943)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.