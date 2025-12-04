Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.: Else Nutrition CEO to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on December 9, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX:BABY)(OTC PINK:BABYD) ("Else" or the "Company"), a global pioneer in whole-food, plant-based nutrition for babies, toddlers, children and adults, today announced that Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, will be presenting at the Q4 Investor Summit Virtual as well as hosting 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

Event Details:

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: December 9 | 9:30 AM ET

Webcasting: Else Nutrition Webcasting link

Request Access to: Presentations, Transcripts and 1-on-1 meetings Click here

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event connecting investors with disruptive small and microcap companies.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTC PINK: BABYD) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

