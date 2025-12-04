Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed 3BAY (3BAY) at 14:00 on December 3, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the 3BAY/USDT trading pair at: http://www.lbank.com/trade/3bay_usdt.

About 3BAY

3BAY is the native token powering Web3Bay, a decentralized e-commerce platform designed to transform how users buy, sell, and interact with digital assets. As described in the project's whitepaper, Web3Bay leverages blockchain technology to eliminate the limitations of traditional marketplaces by offering transparent transactions, user-owned data, and a community-governed environment.

Built as a decentralized alternative to Web2 e-commerce, Web3Bay enables global participation without the constraints of centralized control or traditional banking systems. Users can transact using cryptocurrency or mainstream options like PayPal, gaining full ownership of their data while benefiting from security, transparency, and lower fees. The platform empowers buyers and sellers through a user-driven marketplace supported by the 3BAY token, which enables purchases, rewards engagement, and grants governance rights.

Core Features

Web3Bay introduces a decentralized architecture where smart contracts automate trustless transactions, escrow, staking, and governance. The platform utilizes decentralized storage networks such as IPFS to manage files securely, ensuring that product records, images, and user data are protected from centralized breaches.

The marketplace is enhanced by interoperability plans that include compatibility with major chains such as Ethereum and BNB Chain, broadening liquidity and accessibility. Users can seamlessly connect wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet for direct crypto payments, while the platform's integration with PayPal and traditional finance channels provides flexibility for newcomers.

Web3Bay's governance model places decision-making power in the hands of token holders. Once non-team tokens are fully distributed, ownership of the smart contract will be renounced, transitioning Web3Bay into a community-governed DAO where proposals and voting decisions shape future features and integrations.

Tokenomics

According to the tokenomics section of the whitepaper, the total supply of 3BAY is five billion tokens, allocated across presale, ecosystem development, liquidity, post-launch initiatives, and team reserves.

The distribution is designed to support long-term platform growth. Forty percent of the supply is allocated to a 28-stage presale that rewards early supporters through incremental price increases. Thirty percent is dedicated to ecosystem development, including partnerships, incentives, and platform enhancements. Liquidity receives twenty percent to support trading stability, while five percent each is allocated to post-launch initiatives and the team, with a two-year lock to ensure long-term commitment.

The presale stages, presented across 28 detailed rounds in the whitepaper, outline precise token quantities for each stage, highlighting a structured approach to fundraising and early community distribution.

Roadmap Highlights

Web3Bay's roadmap reflects a multi-phase expansion strategy. The initial phase focuses on platform architecture and the completion of its 28-stage presale. The next phase includes the official launch of the decentralized marketplace, enabling users to list, buy, and sell goods with cryptocurrency and take advantage of the 3BAY purchase discount. Liquidity pools will be established to support early trading.

Subsequent development will introduce PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay integrations, strengthening accessibility for global users. Community-led governance will activate as token distribution progresses, and staking mechanisms will provide additional utility for token holders.

Long-term plans include an NFT marketplace, DeFi integrations for staking and borrowing, and expanded cross-chain capabilities, as outlined in the whitepaper's vision section.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

