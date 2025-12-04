HealthFocus: HF Software Solutions Validates Five Clinical Data Streams Through NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation Program

DEXTER, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / HF Software Solutions, a comprehensive population health management platform, announced today that five clinical data streams were validated through NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program, representing 219 ingestion sites. HF Software Solutions is one of only 24 organizations in the nation with validated data streams through NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program.

NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program evaluates clinical data streams to help health plans, providers, government organizations, and others trust the accuracy of aggregated clinical data. The program reviews each step in the clinical data lifecycle, including ingestion, transformation, output, and verification. Key parts of the validation process include process standards review, Primary Source Verification (PSV), and conformance to NCQA guidelines for output files (CCD or FHIR).

"Today's validation is an important milestone for HF Software Solutions and reflects our commitment to earning trust in the data organizations rely on," said James Morris, CEO of HF Software Solutions. "We're proud that our validated clinical data streams support clients with a strong foundation for clinical data integrity and usability across their quality and performance initiatives."

"The Data Aggregator Validation program is foundational to building trust in clinical data. By independently verifying the integrity and traceability of aggregated data, we're helping health care organizations unlock the full value of their digital investments and support more accurate and efficient care delivery." Wendy Talbot, Vice President, Measure & Data Operations, NCQA

HF Software Solutions is the company behind HealthFocus, a population health registry built to support healthcare organizations engaged in value-based care. Today, HealthFocus supports 18 organizations in Michigan and helps manage care for 3.5 million lives. It integrates and analyzes data from 1400+ interfaces in a single platform to provide a clear, complete view of patient care. HF Software Solutions is committed to understanding the practical needs of physician organizations and takes pride in consistently high customer satisfaction.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at X @ncqa and on LinkedIn.

HEDIS is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

To learn more about HealthFocus, visit healthfocus.io.

SOURCE: HealthFocus

