Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Inc. Announces Financial Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Arvana Inc. (OTCID:AVNI) is pleased to update shareholders and investors with financial information.

Arvana has secured a $5M loan commitment for the potential acquisition of a commercial real estate property for PintoCity Inc. A shareholder has lent $1M to Arvana and PintoCity Inc. for bridge financing, which has been advanced.

An SI Registration Statement is currently being prepared for the Equity Line of Credit, announced September 8, 2025 (copy below). This is the final item required for advances.

"Las Vegas, NV - September 8, 2025 - Arvana Inc. (OTCID: AVNI) is pleased to announce the acceptance of a $100M Equity Line of Credit, for expansion and acquisitions as may be required. This Line of Credit has a five (5) year term, from Generating Alpha Ltd. ("GA"), a St. Kitts and Nevis corporation. The transaction has been filed with the SEC by way of form 8K.

The terms of the agreement are that Arvana shall have the sole right and discretion to require GA to purchase shares for 96% of market price. GA never has the right to require Arvana to sell shares and GA is obligated to purchase the shares when a notice is delivered by Arvana. Each right to sell the Common Stock is called a "Put." Each Put may be up to $5,000,000. The amount of the Put can be increased by mutual consent of the parties.

The primary use of this Line of Credit will be for expansion and acquisitions for PintoCity Inc., the sub-developer."

About PintoCity Inc.

PintoCity is a privately held company, and is to be a subsidiary of Arvana, focused on the transformation and redevelopment of underutilized retail assets. Its business model centers on acquiring and managing vacant shopping centers and big box retail stores across the United States. These properties will be repurposed into entertainment and themed destinations, supported by a revenue-generating strategy designed to revitalize communities and create shareholder value.

About Arvana Inc.

Arvana Inc. (OTCID: AVNI) is a publicly traded company registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is listed on the OTCID, ticker symbol AVNI, Reporting platform. More information can be found at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Additional Information:

Arvana Contact

James Kim, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 702 899 1072

Email: james@arvana.us

Website: https://arvana.us

PintoCity Contact

Brian Lovig, Chief Executive Officer

+1 725 291 8055

Email: brian@pintocity.com

Website: https://pintocity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arvana-inc.-announces-financial-update-1114654