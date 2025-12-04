CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Fitch confirms the ratings of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and revises their outlook downwards in line with the downgrade of the French rating.

PRESS RELEASE

Fitch confirms the ratings of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and revises their outlook downwards in line with the downgrade of the French rating.

Brest, December 4, 2025 - Following the downgrade of France's credit rating on September 12, 2025, the Fitch rating agency has decided to revise the outlook for Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's ratings from stable to negative. The ratings themselves remain unchanged and of good quality.

This decision reflects the deterioration of the French economic context, to which the Group, like many financiers of the real economy operating almost exclusively on national territory, is exposed.

In its press release, Fitch Ratings confirms the Group's strength, citing the quality of its portfolio, the diversification of its activities, and its solvency ratio, which is among the best in Europe. However, the agency believes that the deteriorating economic environment could ultimately weigh on the Group's profitability.

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa remains a high-performing, prudent, diversified player, well-positioned to absorb French macroeconomic cycles, and more committed than ever to its millions of customers and members to best meet their financing needs, in connection with the deployment of its strategic plan "Faire 2030".

Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is a cooperative banking and insurance group. It is comprised of the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest federations, their local member banks, and some forty specialized subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Suravenir Assurances, etc.). It has 11,500 employees, 2,600 directors, more than 5.4 million members and customers, and total assets of €198.4 billion. Leveraging its diverse expertise and unique business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and social transitions, in line with its status as a purpose-driven company. A leading financial partner in Brittany and the Southwest of France, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is leveraging its "Faire 2030" strategic plan to accelerate its development and transformation, supporting a bold strategy driven by a team of committed employees and members united by a shared promise: "With you, in all our forces".

