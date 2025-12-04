LumenHaus GmbH: Bundesliga Legend Stefan Kießling Visits LumenHaus at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 04, 2025drew strong attention at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025. The company showcased its award-winning All-in-One Home Energy Solution, along with its latest Emotion-AI-enhanced Home Energy Management System (HEMS). A highlight of the day was the visit of Bundesliga legend Stefan Kießling, who experienced first-hand how AI is reshaping residential energy.





From left to right: Adrian Bühler (LumenHaus Marketing Director), Stefan Kießling, Dr Dai Wang (LumenHaus Co-Founder)

The upgraded LumenHaus HEMS uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze household behaviour, PV generation, and weather forecasts, creating personalized energy strategies that reduce costs and improve energy independence. The system's flagship Smart-Eco Mode integrates dynamic tariffs with deep-learning predictions to optimize charging and consumption throughout the day-helping households save up to 96% on electricity costs.

The AI assistant Lumi now supports natural voice interaction, enabling intuitive control over everyday scenarios such as adjusting heat-pump settings, scheduling EV charging, or diagnosing system alerts. Together, Smart-Eco Mode and Lumi deliver one of the most intelligent and user-friendly home energy experiences on the German market today.

Kießling drew parallels between football decision-making and AI-driven energy optimization, describing Smart-Eco Mode as an "on-field strategist" that keeps the household energy system in peak condition. As the official Premium Partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Season 25/26), LumenHaus continues to connect smart energy with community, innovation, and everyday life.

This year's exhibition also marked a new chapter in LumenHaus's cooperation with installers. The company introduced expanded partnership opportunities in solar, storage, and heat-pump installation-offering technical onboarding, marketing support, and fully integrated service workflows. LumenHaus invited more installers to join its ecosystem and grow with the brand as Germany's clean-energy transition accelerates.

Leveraging the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2025 platform, LumenHaus further outlines its comprehensive support programme for installers; this includes highly attractive project incentives, structured product training, and end-to-end operational assistance. The initiative is designed to create a more efficient pathway for partner growth, enabling installers to truly "Work Smart, Not Hard!"

As the energy transition continues to advance, LumenHaus remains committed to delivering intelligent, reliable, and future-ready home energy solutions. Guided by its core values-Intelligence, Commitment, and Legacy-the company aims to provide long-term smart-energy experiences that support families across Germany and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac23dd77-e82f-46b1-ac52-dccae4e60a19

Contact: suri.song@lumenhaus.com