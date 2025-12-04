Whittier Trust Leadership Recognized by the Orange County Business Journal's OC500 List

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Whittier Trust is honored to announce that two of our distinguished leaders, Greg E. Custer and Dr. James "Jim" Doti, have once again been selected for the Orange County Business Journal's OC500 Directory of Influence. Curated annually, the OC500 highlights the most impactful leaders, innovators, and change-makers shaping Orange County's business landscape. This recognition underscores Greg and Jim's enduring achievements, visibility, and significant contributions to the Orange County community across their respective industries.

While the list evolves each year to reflect the region's growth and shifting priorities, a select group of leaders consistently earns recognition. Greg and Jim are among those returning honorees in the 2025 OC500, published on November 17, a testament to their sustained leadership and lasting influence within the community.

Greg Custer, Executive Vice President and head of our Newport Beach office, continues to be recognized for his leadership within the West Coast's oldest and largest family office. His stewardship of Whittier Trust's growth in Orange County, his deep commitment to client families, and his extensive involvement across regional nonprofits have made him a consistent presence on the OC500. Greg's work with organizations such as the YMCA of Orange County, United Way, and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses reflects his dedication to strengthening the community we serve.

Dr. Jim Doti, President Emeritus of Chapman University and a member of Whittier Trust's Board of Directors, is also featured again on this year's list. Known for his influential economic forecasting and decades of service to Chapman, Jim remains a respected voice in both academic and business circles. His leadership has shaped the trajectory of one of the region's most prominent universities, and his insights continue to guide sectors across Orange County.

"We are proud to see Greg and Jim recognized among such distinguished company. Their continued presence on the OC500 reflects not only their great individual accomplishments but also Whittier Trust's commitment to thoughtful leadership, community partnership, and the pursuit of excellence across generations," says David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust.

###

??About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-leadership-recognized-by-the-orange-county-business-j-1114777