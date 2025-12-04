Medi-Weightloss Celebrates 10 Million Pounds Lost, Improving Lives and Reducing Healthcare Costs

A leader in medically supervised weight management, proudly announces a major milestone: more than 10 million pounds lost collectively by 400,000 patients since the company's founding 20 years ago.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Medi-Weightloss , a leader in medically supervised weight management, proudly announces a major milestone: more than 10 million pounds lost collectively by 400,000 patients since the company's founding 20 years ago. This achievement highlights the transformative impact of Medi-Weightloss' clinically guided programs, which combine personalized care, evidence-based strategies, and ongoing support from trained healthcare professionals.

"Reaching more than 10 million pounds lost is an incredible milestone and a testament to the dedication of our patients, providers, and franchise owners across the country," said Brian Petranick, CEO of Medi-Weightloss. "At Medi-Weightloss, everything we do centers around the patient-their health, their goals, and their journey toward lasting wellness. We're proud of the lives we've helped transform and look forward to helping even more people achieve a healthier, happier future."

Clinical Impact of 10 Million Pounds Lost

Even modest weight loss of 5-10% of baseline weight can deliver meaningful health benefits. When applied to Medi-Weightloss' patient population, the results are remarkable:

16,000 cases of type 2 diabetes prevented- ?PMID: 11832527?

1,600 major cardiovascular events averted (heart attacks, strokes, CV deaths)- ?PMID: 22753554?

Hundreds of obesity-related cancers reduced- ?CDC?

40,000 life-years gained- ?PMID: 16287956?

$150+ million saved annually in healthcare costs- ?CDC?

This milestone underscores not only the clinical effectiveness of Medi-Weightloss programs but also the company's commitment to improving quality of life for patients nationwide. From tailored meal and exercise plans to medically supervised guidance, prescription weight loss medications such as GLP-1s, and ongoing support, Medi-Weightloss continues to set the standard in safe, effective, and sustainable weight management.

About Medi-Weightloss

At Medi-Weightloss, our mission is to empower individuals to achieve lasting wellness through medically supervised weight management, evidence-based care, and personalized support. We are committed to transforming lives, improving health outcomes, and helping patients reach their full potential by providing the guidance, tools, and compassionate care needed for sustainable, lifelong success.

