Community Impact Initiative: Suseyi Pro Moving Company and Island Cool Team Up to Provide Food Support for Kitsap Families

A new community partnership expands vital food assistance efforts throughout Kitsap County, helping more families access nutritious meals, essential supplies, and dependable support during times of rising need.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Suseyi Pro Moving Company has partnered with Island Cool, a popular frozen yogurt shop on Bainbridge Island, to support local food security and provide essential resources to families across Kitsap County. Together, the two community-focused businesses are launching a coordinated food drive designed to reduce hunger and strengthen support for households facing hardship.

With economic pressures rising, food insecurity has become a growing challenge for many Kitsap County families. By combining Suseyi Pro Moving Company's transportation and logistical expertise with Island Cool's strong community presence, the partnership creates an accessible and efficient way for residents to donate food and essential items. Island Cool customers can drop off non-perishable goods during their visit, while Suseyi Pro volunteers collect, organize, and deliver donations to local food banks and community support organizations.

The collaboration aims not only to provide immediate relief but also to raise awareness about food insecurity and encourage broader community participation. Both businesses hope that residents will use this convenient drop-off option to contribute regularly, helping ensure families have access to consistent support.

Sara Thompson, Owner of Suseyi Pro Moving Company, shared the heart behind the initiative:

"As a local business rooted in Kitsap County, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for so many years. Teaming up with Island Cool allows us to use our trucks, manpower, and commitment to service for something bigger, helping feed families and neighbors who are struggling. We hope this effort inspires others to join us in lifting up our community."

This partnership represents the beginning of an ongoing commitment. Suseyi Pro Moving Company and Island Cool plan to continue collaborating on regular food drive events, expanded donation opportunities, and additional community outreach projects. Their shared goal is to build a sustainable support system that helps reduce hunger and strengthens community resilience throughout Kitsap County.

About Suseyi Pro Moving Company

Suseyi Pro Moving Company is a woman and family-owned full-service moving company based in Poulsbo, Washington. Since 2015, the company has provided residential and commercial moving, packing, custom crating, piano and fine art handling, storage, and office relocation services throughout Kitsap County, Bainbridge Island, King County, and the greater Seattle region.

About Island Cool

Island Cool is a community-friendly frozen yogurt shop located on Bainbridge Island. The shop offers rotating flavors, toppings, and a welcoming environment for families. Island Cool is known for its commitment to community involvement and regularly supports local initiatives and partnerships.

