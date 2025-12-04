AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at September 30, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

