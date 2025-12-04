Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
04.12.25 | 20:45
8,150 Euro
+0,12 % +0,010
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0908,17022:52
8,1108,15021:59
ACCESS Newswire
04.12.2025 22:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The New Holland Dealer Network Adds Innovation and Technology in Santa Fe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / CNH

New Holland, a brand of CNH, added a headquarters and three branches to the innovative Smart Dealer concept in Santa Fe, together with the official dealers Agroterra and Grosso Tractores.

The brand reinforces its commitment to customers, offering personalized attention and the best service at all times.

Agroterra's headquarters, located in Venado Tuerto, received an extensive remodeling and was incorporated into the Smart Dealer network. The property occupies 5 hectares, with 3,500 m2 covered and has an exclusive space for dynamic tests.

The renovated concessionaire incorporated important solutions with a focus on sustainability, including solar panels in the parking lot that supply up to 20% of the energy consumption of the main hall, composting of organic waste, biodigester, permeable soils and an agreement with the municipality for the management of recyclable waste. As part of the Avanterra Group, Agroterra also accompanies restoration and conservation actions in the Alma Guaraní Private Reserve.

In line with the brand's sustainable strategy, the branches also improved their recyclable waste management processes, reinforcing the commitment to caring for the environment in each of their operations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-new-holland-dealer-network-adds-innovation-and-technology-in-santa-1114855

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.