NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Completes Data Acquisition for SFD Survey

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) has successfully completed the data acquisition phase in Pakistan for its current SFD survey with AL-Haj Enterprises Private Limited ("AEPL"). NXT's interpretations and recommendations are expected to be delivered to AEPL by the end of January 2026. The aircraft is returning to Canada for its scheduled maintenance in preparation for future SFD surveys.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

