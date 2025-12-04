Copia Power, a Carlyle Portfolio Company, Upsizes Its Corporate Credit Facility to $575 Million to Help Fuel Increased Growth Opportunities Across Its Scaled Digital and Power Infrastructure Business

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Copia Power (Copia) is pleased to announce it has upsized its existing corporate credit facility, originally closed in March 2024, to $575 million to support the continued growth and execution of its fully scaled digital and power infrastructure businesses.

Alongside the upsize, Copia has also expanded the availability of the facility to be used to fund the procurement and development for its near-term 8+ GW of thermal generation and to accelerate data center commercialization at several of its giga-scale campuses. This facility is designed to grow organically alongside the business, providing an increasing but right-sized borrowing base as Copia continues to deliver market-moving solutions and growth.

According to Brian Callaway, Copia's CFO, "We are grateful to our lenders for their support as we continue to execute on our $30 billion+ giga-scale, integrated power-plus-digital strategy that has been a half-decade in the making."

Stoel Rives LLP served as Borrower's counsel on the deal. Milbank served as CLA's counsel.

About Copia Power

Copia Power is a Carlyle-backed energy and digital infrastructure platform committed to developing, constructing, and owning large-scale assets in the U.S. to accelerate the energy transition and the growth of the digital economy. Copia Power has 1,500 MW / 4,469 MWh of operational or in-construction solar / BESS assets and is actively developing more than 46 GW of large solar and storage projects, 8+ GW of thermal projects and 9+ GW of digital assets across the U.S. Further information is available at www.copiapower.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $474 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,400 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

