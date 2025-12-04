Cascale PEFCR Tour Adds Stops in Munich, Milan, Amsterdam

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Cascale

At Munich and Amsterdam events, Cascale's Elisabeth von Reitzenstein and Quinten Geleijnse highlight PEFCR as an industry milestone.

Last month, Cascale participated in the Munich and Amsterdam launch events of the European Commission's Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR) for apparel and footwear.

Milan was another stop on the multi-city roadshow for the PEFCR.

The Munich event, hosted at BCG headquarters and facilitated by Quantis and 2BPolicy, gathered PEFCR experts, brands, retailers, and other industry peers for an afternoon of technical discussion, a panel on applying and scaling the PEFCR, and networking.

Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of policy and public affairs at Cascale, delivered co-opening remarks that outlined the significance of the PEFCR. Reflecting on her nearly two decades in policy decision-making procedures and public affairs, she offered ample lessons in sustainability legislation. From synthesizing various member interests and engaging constantly with policymakers in Brussels, von Reitzenstein shared that one lesson stands above all else: the need for collaboration and harmonization. She underscored how PEFCR delivers on this unifying vision, bridging science, policy, and industry together around one credible, harmonized approach. Sophie Herrmann, managing director, Germany, at Quantis, spoke after von Reitzenstein's presentation.

At a separate event in Amsterdam, Cascale's Quinten Geleijnse, manager of Higg Product Tools LCA, spoke on a panel relaying the technical details of the category rules.

The events follow sessions held in Brussels, London, and Paris, and is part of an ongoing series of PEF events across Europe - including a recent event in Milan and one in Madrid early next year - aimed at advancing awareness, technical understanding, and discussing future development of the methodology.

As with previous events, von Reitzenstein and Geleijnse emphasized the role of Cascale as coordinator of the PEFCR technical secretariat and its significance to the industry. The PERCR lays the groundwork for a harmonized and scientifically rigorous methodology for calculating product environmental impacts, enabling transparent and consistent information to be shared to consumers and market authorities.

In their respective sessions, attendees - including government officials, Cascale members, Policy Hub staff, NGOs, affiliates, and more - were encouraged to engage with the PEFCR, apply it, test it, and continue driving progress in the industry.

Learn more about Cascale's work on the Apparel & Footwear PEFCR here.

