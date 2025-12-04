BlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on December 18, 2025

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) will report results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The conference call can be accessed as a live webcast using the following link (here) or through the events section of the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on December 18, 2025, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 and entering Replay Access Code 5460109.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for Q4 fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2027:

Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Quarter start Dec 1, 2025 Mar 1, 2026 June 1, 2026 Sept 1, 2026 Dec 1, 2026 Quarter end Feb 28, 2026 May 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 Nov 30, 2026 Feb 28, 2027 Planned Earnings Date Apr 9, 2026* June 25, 2026* Sept 24, 2026* Dec 17, 2026* Apr 8, 2027*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

