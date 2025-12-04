Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC: TVIPF) ("TVI" or the "Company") announces the appointment, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, of Edsel Abrasaldo to its board of directors (the "Board"), effective December 03, 2025. Mr. Abrasaldo will succeed Johnny C. Felizardo, who sadly passed away.

"As a core member of the Board, Mr. Felizardo was an invaluable member of our team and his dedication, leadership, and hard work have left a long-lasting mark on the Company. He will be missed, and we extend our deepest condolences," said Michael G. Regino, President and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Abrasaldo, who previously served as a Board member, is a licensed geologist and the current President of MRL Nickel Philippines, Inc. ("MNPI"), a Canadian company and joint venture partner operating the Agata Nickel Laterite mine in Agusan del Norte, Mindanao, Philippines. Mr. Abrasaldo brings extensive mining experience and has worked as a project geologist on MNPI's Pan de Azucar copper-gold, Agata gold, and Tapian-San Francisco copper-gold projects.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines, one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation. Through TVIRD, TVI has ownership in TVIRD's 100%-owned Balabag gold/silver mine, a currently producing mine, and is focused on ramping up to commercial production at TVIRD's recently restarted 100%-owned Siana gold mine. TVIRD also has in its portfolio of projects its 100%-owned Mapawa project (gold), a 60% indirect interest in the Mabilo project (a copper-gold-iron skarn deposit that offers potential for multi-metal products, namely copper, gold and silver, with by-products magnetite and pyrite), and a 60% interest in Agata Mining Ventures Inc. (nickel/iron DSO mine).

