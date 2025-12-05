Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - A recent UNICEF study found that, during a 12-month period, an estimated 400,000 youth in Thailand have been victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse-a staggering 9 percent of children in the country (2021, UNICEF, Interpol, ECPAT). In response, A21 and Compassion International Thailand are launching a three-stage, multi-year initiative focused on combatting human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and youth in Northern Thailand.

The collaboration will equip 2000 youth, 168 church leaders and 500 mentors from local churches and communities across the region with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills and prevention resources on exploitation and human trafficking. These changemakers will be prepared to serve as catalysts to lead a youth-driven movement toward community safety and transformation

"The sexual exploitation of children is one of the gravest injustices our world faces today. Every child deserves safety, dignity, and the opportunity to thrive," shares Phil Hyldgaard, Chief Operating Officer for A21. "We have witnessed firsthand the power of awareness in addressing vulnerability, the place where exploitation begins. For years, we have equipped at-risk communities with the knowledge to recognize warning signs, protect themselves and their families, and act before exploitation can take root. Through partnerships with organizations such as Compassion International, we are able to expand our collective reach and amplify impact, safeguarding more children and empowering communities to stand united against exploitation."

"No child should ever endure the trauma of exploitation," shares Sanya Ladaphongpattana, Director for Compassion International Thailand. "Child protection is at the heart of everything we do and it's why we collaborate with like-minded organizations such as A21. This partnership allows us to combine our shared expertise and local presence to build safer communities that protect children and help them thrive."

A21 and Compassion will partner with local stakeholders, including community leaders and government officials, as well as other NGOs, to maximize the impact of this project

In fact, A21, Compassion, and others recently collaborated on a conference for 107 partner churches in Chiang Mai, focused on enhancing church leaders' understanding of biblical justice, the role of the church in creating a safer society for children and youth, and protecting these vulnerable groups from human trafficking.

The joint initiative by A21 and Compassion International aligns with local, regional and national efforts throughout Thailand to address this issue. In April 2025, Thailand's cabinet approved an amendment to the criminal code, increasing the severity of penalties for five offenses pertaining to the online sexual exploitation of children.

The protection and safeguarding of children and youth is foundational to Compassion's work with children and youth. This initiative builds upon the many interventions, activities and educational sessions that Compassion participants and caregivers participate in regularly to help prevent and respond to abuse, neglect and exploitation

A21 shares Compassion's commitment to child protection and safeguarding, partnering to prevent exploitation and ensure that every child and young person can grow up free, safe, and supported. Through a sustainable, community-empowerment model, this initiative equips youth with the knowledge and skills to break the cycle of exploitation and protect future generations.

Compassion partners with frontline churches in Thailand to release children from poverty. Child protection is at the heart of its work, and partnerships with organizations like A21 expand the impact and reach of both organization's work.

About A21

Since 2008, A21 has been on a mission to abolish slavery everywhere, forever. Fueled by radical hope and an unshakable belief in freedom for all, we work across the globe to break the cycle of human trafficking by reaching the vulnerable, recovering victims, and restoring survivors.

In the years since our founding, A21's efforts have reached billions of people through prevention and awareness initiatives, identified and assisted victims across the globe trapped in exploitation, and walked alongside thousands of survivors on their journey to healing, restoration, and lasting freedom. If there is one truth we have learned, it is this: partnership is essential to building a future free from modern-day slavery. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do; uniting individuals, governments, businesses, and organizations to drive change that no one could achieve alone. To learn more about A21's work and discover how you can join the fight for freedom, visit A21.org or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or X .

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, psychosocial, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

