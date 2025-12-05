Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its strategic North American operational consolidation with the full transition of all warehousing and logistics activities to its new, state-of-the-art warehouse and mixing facility in Regina, Saskatchewan. In a continued spirit of collaboration, Argo has worked closely with Landry Construction Inc. ("Landry Construction"), a company controlled by a director of the Company, to smoothly finalize the transition from its former Kenner, Louisiana-based arrangements.

As a gesture of appreciation and to fully satisfy lease and services obligation provided throughout this successful shift, the Company will issue 50,000 common shares (the "Shares") to Wilbert J. Landry Jr., president of Landry Construction. This Share issuance reflects the strong partnership and mutual commitment to Argo's growth-focused strategy in Saskatchewan. The Shares will be subject to the statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Argo is now fully optimized and 100% focused on leveraging its new Regina hub to drive efficiency, scalability, and future growth across Western Canada and beyond. The Share issuance represents the mutually agreed completion of outstanding commitments related to services previously provided by Landry Construction.

Scott Smale, CEO, states, "From an operational standpoint, it clearly makes sense to operate out of a single distribution centre. We have appreciated Mr. Landry's commitment to advancing Argo."

Related Party Transaction

As it relates to Wilbert J. Landry Jr., a director of the Company, the Share issuance constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purpose of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as Mr. Landry is also the president of Landry Construction. Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Shares acquired by Mr. Landry, nor the consideration for the Shares paid, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Retirement of Peter Hoyle, CFO

The Company also announces that Peter J. Hoyle has informed the Company of his decision to retire and subsequently step down from his roles as a Director, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective November 30, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Peter for his years of service and his substantial contributions to Argo," said Scott Smale, CEO. "Peter has been instrumental in guiding us through key operational milestones, corporate transitions, and the growth of the Company. We congratulate him on a well-earned retirement and wish him the very best as he enters this next chapter."

Robert Intile, a current Director of Argo, will assume the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective November 30, 2025.

Warrant Repricing & Compensation Option Amendment

The Company also announces its intention to reprice certain common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to a consulting agreement with New Orleans Private Wealth Management ("NOPWM") (see News Releases dated March 28, 2025 and April 17, 2025) and amend the remaining non-transferable compensation options issued to NOPWM under the consulting agreement.

Under the consulting agreement, NOPWM received non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") exercisable into up to 1,500,000 units of the Company ("Units"), with each Unit consisting of one common share and one Warrant. A total of 750,000 Warrants have been issued to date upon partial exercises of the Compensation Options. These Warrants are currently exercisable at $1.00 per share, with 375,000 expiring July 18, 2027 and 375,000 expiring October 20, 2027.

The Company intends to amend the exercise price of the 750,000 outstanding Warrants already issued to NOPWM from $1.00 to $0.60 per share. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

In addition, the Company intends to amend the terms of the remaining 750,000 Compensation Options to provide that each Warrant issuable upon future exercise of the Compensation Options will have its exercise price reduced from $1.00 to $0.60 per common share. No amendments will be made to the applicable expiry dates for Warrants issued in the future or any other terms of the Compensation Options.

Completion of the repricing and amendments is subject to the consent of NOPWM, receipt of all required corporate approvals, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through its subsidiary, Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

