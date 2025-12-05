BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSXV:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on November 21, 2025. Under the First Tranche, the Company issued 3,043,478 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.115 per Share for gross proceeds of $350,000.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to (i) accelerate the Company's B2B and B2C sales initiatives, (ii) support strategic inventory purchases of current and new products, (iii) continue research and development of new products and (iv) for general working capital.

About BEACN

BEACN (TSXV:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN Mix Create and BEACN Studio. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

