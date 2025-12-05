Stakeholder base expands with participation from an individual-investor-oriented fund, alongside corporate and individual investors, bringing Total Funding to USD 38M

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takaya Taguchi; hereafter "Helical Fusion"), which is developing a next-generation energy source using Japan's original Helical Stellarator technology to realize commercially viable fusion power plant in the 2030s, announced the completion of its Series A Extension round, raising approximately USD 5.5 million (˜ JPY 870 million).

The round included investments from "Ecrowd NEXT", a fund designed for individual investors, as well as multiple corporate investors and individual investors.

As a result, Helical Fusion's total Series A funding, including loans, amounts to approximately USD 21 million (˜ JPY 3.2 billion), bringing the company's cumulative fundraising-including grants and loans-to approximately USD 38 million (˜ JPY 6.0 billion).

With this funding, Helical Fusion will further accelerate development under its flagship program, the Helix Program-a comprehensive roadmap to achieve the world's first commercially viable fusion power plant. The company is steadily progressing toward integrated demonstration using its final experimental device, Helix HARUKA, and toward achieving the world's first net-electricity, steady-state fusion power generation with its first power plant, Helix KANATA, during the 2030s.

Company Details

Business : Development of commercial fusion reactors and related technologies



Founded : October 2021



Website : https://www.helicalfusion.com/en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HelicalFusion

Contacts:

Media Contact

Email: contact@helicalfusion.com