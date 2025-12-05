Fiere di Parma: TUTTOFOOD 2026 SET TO WELCOME OVER 100,000 VISITORS TO MILAN

With 80% of exhibitors confirmed - 30% from abroad - and more than 70 countries represented, participation is set to boost by 15-20% over the last editions

MILAN, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TUTTOFOOD, Southern Europe's leading food business platform, taking place from 11 to 14 May 2026 in Milan, is set to deliver strong international growth in its 2026 edition. With 80% of exhibitors already confirmed, including a record-breaking 30% international presence, participation is expected to rise by 15-20% compared to previous editions.

In 2025, the Exhibition attracted a significant presence of international TPOs, 95,000 professional visitors from over 100 countries, 3,000 international top buyers and 4,200 exhibitors from 70 countries - nearly double the numbers from previous editions. These data confirm the Exhibition's international role as a strategic hub connecting producers, distributors, and global markets.

Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma, said: "The strong results already achieved by the second edition of TUTTOFOOD reflect the energy and international appeal of Milan, a city that embodies innovation and connection. They show the power of strategic, system-wide collaborations. Alongside our key partnership with ITA - Italian Trade Agency, whose programs attract top global agrifood buyers, one of the Exhibition's greatest strengths is the collaboration between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse, the organizer of Anuga in Cologne, held in alternate years to TUTTOFOOD."

Six months ahead of the event, early confirmations from 34 countries further highlight the strong business opportunities available across its pavilions.

TUTTOFOOD 2026 will feature a rich Buyers Program organized in cooperation with ITA - Italian Trade Agency, bringing together more than 3,000 top national and international professionals. Qualified buyers will arrive from across Japan, the ASEAN area, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Middle East, North and South America, with further top-level participation expected from Oceania, South Africa, and Central Asia.

TUTTOFOOD 2026 will feature a more compact and visitor-friendly layout, designed to enhance navigation and product discovery. Italian and internationalexhibitors will be showcased side by side across 90.000 sqm of net exhibition space - 15% more than in 2025 - spread across 10 pavilions.

Two multi-level pavilions will host the packaged food hub, offering a comprehensive journey through every segment of the food industry. From dairy and deliproducts to frozen foods, seafood, and proteins, the exhibition will present a wide variety of categories, with grocery playing a central role across several pavilions.

The upcoming edition will shine a spotlight on emerging, largely unexplored agri-food businesssegments, driving global consumer trends closely tracked by TUTTOFOOD.

Key pavilion highlights will include a dedicated Beverage section featuring the fifth edition of Mixology Experience - an area within the pavilion where the concept of Beverage Pairing serves as the common thread linking the project to TUTTOFOOD - along with spaces dedicated to innovation in the fresh and processed fruit and vegetable sector.

The revamped Tutto Fruit & Veg area will bring together categories and trends from around the world. Among the key new highlights of the 2026 edition of TUTTOFOOD is the launch of a dedicated special area focused on the organic segment, which is experiencing strong growth across major distribution channel. The special area is called TuttoBio by Natexpo and is conceived as an international organic pavilion gathering certified organic production from Europe and beyond.

The experience will be completed by thematic spaces devoted to bakery and snacks, confectionery and coffee, celebrating the diversity and excellence of packaged food from around the world.

This new configuration will streamline visitor orientation and enhance the overall experience of product discovery.

